BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Kevin Ostrander as Senior Vice President of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, announced today the appointment of Kevin Ostrander as Senior Vice President of Business Development and member of the Company Executive Leadership Team, effective today January 6. Mr. Ostrander brings nearly thirty years of significant experience executing a multitude of business development strategies, including in-licensing and acquisition of products, establishing joint ventures and strategic partnerships, and creating and running platform collaborations.



“I am pleased to welcome Kevin to our rapidly growing Company,” stated Herm Cukier, CEO of BDSI. “His profound experience in completing more than 75 transactions over three decades is a great addition to our leadership team as we build upon our strong growth momentum into 2020 and beyond.”

“I am delighted to join BDSI during this time of rapid growth at the Company and lead its business development efforts,” stated Kevin Ostrander. “I am greatly looking forward to capitalizing on the strengths of our organization to build a broader portfolio of leading differentiated products that improve the lives of patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions.”

Kevin joins BDSI from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals where he was Head of North America Business Development. He previously held leadership positions in business and corporate development with a diverse range of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies including Mylan, Sandoz, Watson, and Cardinal Health. Kevin started his career as a research and formulation scientist with companies such as Elan and Nycomed. He holds a number of patents and has authored several publications in tier one journals. Mr. Ostrander received an MS from Temple University School of Pharmacy, an MBA from St. Joseph’s University, and a Bachelor’s in Biology from the State University of New York at Albany.

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain, opioid dependence, and opioid-induced constipation.

