Cytovia Therapeutics and the University of California, San Francisco enter into a partnership to develop precision gene-edited CAR-NK cell therapy

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) announced today that they have entered a 3-year research partnership to develop novel precision gene editing to improve the performance, safety and persistence of Natural Killer (NK) cells and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-NK cells. The lead investigator is Justin Eyquem, PhD, a Principal Investigator in the Microbiology & Immunology Department at UCSF. Cytovia will have an exclusive option to license certain patentable inventions developed as part of the research program.



Dr Daniel Teper, CEO of Cytovia said: “Cytovia is committed to advancing the development of NK biotherapeutics with a primary focus on off the shelf CAR NK cells and multispecific antibodies. The partnership with UCSF will utilize advanced gene editing technology to develop precision CAR NK cell therapeutics for both solid and hematological cancers”.

Dr Justin Eyquem, of UCSF added: “With their safer profile, their natural antitumor activity through a variety of receptors and their allogeneic potential, NK cells are a great addition to the adoptive therapy field. We strongly believe that precision gene editing and rational CAR design will not only make CAR NK cells stronger and safer, but also greatly standardize their manufacturing.”

About Cytovia Therapeutics: Cytovia is dedicated to the development of transformational cancer immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs including the prevention of cancer relapse and metastasis. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and applies precision medicine tools to develop the right therapy for the right patient at the right stage of the disease. Cytovia has secured access to multiple advanced technologies, including allogeneic cell therapy, multispecific antibodies, and cytokines. Cytovia establishes development partnerships to accelerate time-to-market and commercialization alliances in order to optimize rapid adoption of its novel immunotherapies.

About UCSF: The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is exclusively focused on the health sciences and is dedicated to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. It includes UCSF Health, which comprises three top-ranked hospitals, as well as affiliations throughout the Bay Area. Learn more at https://www.ucsf.edu , or see our Fact Sheet .

