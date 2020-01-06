THX and ZMBIZI announce the Launch of the First Smartphone featuring THX Spatial Audio

ZMBIZI partners with renowned audio industry luminary THX to deliver superior spatial audio technology on its 4G LTE phone

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada (International CES 2020), Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZMBIZI, a mobile-based lifestyle ecosystem, and THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas, today announced the launch of the first smartphone featuring THXⓇ Spatial Audio technology. ZMBIZI and its innovative business model and curated hardware and software platform has been conceptualized and designed for the multicultural urban millennial and Gen Z demographic. ZMBIZI has created an ecosystem that firmly places the user at the center with a mobile that is based on recognizing and rewarding the user.

The ZMBIZI hardware platform is a 4G LTE Dual sim unlocked smartphone device that works on Android 9.0 OS and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P70 octa core processor. Additional key features include a fingerprint recognition sensor and NFC technology for contactless payments, all captured within a 6.23” Corning Gorilla glass semi translucent body. Adding to this, the THX Spatial Audio and THXⓇ Personal HRTF audio technology from the George Lucas-founded THX bring an unparalleled audio experience to the enjoyment of streaming, music, and games on the smartphone.

ZMBIZI co-founder and mobile industry veteran Alpesh P said, “Important to the ZMBIZI consumer, for whom we designed this product, is an ever-increasing demand for the perfect sound. With THX Spatial Audio we are giving the user a sound that has been customized to their own hearing anatomy, actualizing the sentiment that ZMBIZI is all about YOU, the user. ZMBIZI not only rewards users in monetary terms, but also offers enriching audio and visual interactive experiences never seen before on any smartphone. To launch with this feature, and be the first phone to do so, is disruptive. THX premium entertainment services continue to make a mark on the industry. Their integrity has redefined expectations and we are humbled and honored to be partnered with them.”

ZMBIZI is the first smartphone brand globally to incorporate THX Spatial Audio, bringing deep immersion and incredible realism to music, movies, streaming and gaming on the go. THX has transformed traditional audio into a 360 degree, spherical sound experience. THX Spatial Audio enhances stereo and surround sound to deliver the highest level of audio that intensifies soundscapes in all forms of entertainment. THX Personal HRTF takes spatial audio immersion one step further by using a cloud-based deep learning system that, based on a simple ear photo, generates a personal Head Related Transfer Function (“HRTF” or personal spatial audio hearing profile) that authentically replicates the sensation of hearing the real world within a pair of headphones.

“THX is proud to partner with ZMBIZI to debut THX Spatial Audio on smartphones,” said Jason Fiber, general manager and senior vice president, Mobile, THX Ltd. “Given ZMBIZI’s dedication to providing the best in class solutions in a single mobile consumer electronics ecosystem, it is a natural fit for THX as a partner and we are thrilled to see this incredible device get adopted by new audiences.”

The ZMBIZI offering is a direct-to-consumer offering via their e-commerce website. Pre-orders have opened up with first deliveries expected in Q1 2020. For more information on where ZMBIZI products are sold, please visit https://zmbizi.com/. For further information about THX Spatial Audio, please visit https://www.thx.com/spatial-audio/.

About ZMBIZI

ZMBIZI is a mobile-based lifestyle ecosystem, consisting of both hardware and software. Designed for the multicultural urban millennial and Gen Z demographic, ZMBIZI is the phone that pays you, feels you, moves you, empowers and elevates you. Its curated set of digital experiences reward the user, delivering a strong sense of community whilst celebrating individual identities.

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home, and on the go. For more than thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, live events, and automotive systems. Today, THX Ltd. continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences that provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist’s vision is delivered with integrity to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.thx.com. Get social with us and stay up-to-date with all things #THXLtd: Twitter @THX; Instagram @THXLtd; LinkedIn “THX Ltd”; Facebook “THX Ltd.”

THX and the THX logo are registered trademarks of THX Ltd. ZMBIZI, Android, and all other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

