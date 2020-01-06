Agile Therapeutics to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced that the company will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company update in a session scheduled as follows:



Date: Thursday, January 16, 2020

Time: 10:30 AM (Pacific Time) / 1:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Location: The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square

Room: Colonial Room

The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, bringing together over 400 public and private companies to deliver presentations to over 9,000 attendees, including investors and industry leaders.

As previously announced, Agile will also present at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10 AM (PST)/1 PM (EST).

To access live and archived webcasts of the presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of the Agile Therapeutics website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The webcast will be archived on the Agile Therapeutics website for 60 days following the event.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a forward-thinking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our lead product candidate, Twirla®, (ethinyl estradiol and levonorgestrel transdermal system), also known as AG200-15, is an investigational, non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Contact: Investor Relations -- 609-683-1880

