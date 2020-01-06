Synaptics Launches New TD7850 Automotive TDDI Solution for Touchscreens up to 15 inches

Follows Successful TD7800 Design-ins at Six Major OEMs Across Europe, North America, Japan, China

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES - Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced its innovative new TD7850 family of automotive touchscreen products are now sampling and have been selected by leading global display manufacturers, Tier-1s and OEMs for upcoming vehicle launches. Synaptics’ unique automotive TDDI solution combines a lower BOM and a simplified supply chain, with faster and easier integration for display manufacturers. Pioneered by Synaptics, our automotive TDDI solutions merge sophisticated touch and display technologies into a single chip, while enabling superior optical performance over conventional touchscreens.



“Synaptics is a key supplier with proven automotive display and touch experience and are currently capturing the majority of TDDI sockets globally. We have been a long-term provider of display drivers and touch controllers for automotive since 2010, with numerous brands and models on the road globally today using our technology. Our mission is to grow and sustain market share leadership of automotive displays by leveraging our unique features and unmatched performance,” said Sunil Thomas, general manager, Automotive Solutions at Synaptics.

The TD7850 leverages Synaptics’ image IP including our independent white-point feature that adjusts color hues (RGBCMY) and white points independent of each other, thus producing vivid images across display variations. Our unique display panel color matching feature adjusts color hues to identically match across displays within the same vehicle, as well as across vehicles and models so OEMs deliver a consistent user experience. Synaptics-enabled displays deliver the smoothest, most-natural color tones across the entire display, producing the reddest reds, greenest greens, bluest blues -- and every shade in between.

Synaptics automotive TDDI also ensures superior electromagnetic compliance (EMC) performance in the harsh automotive in-cabin environment with compliance in ISO11452 (EMC Susceptibility) and CISPR25 (EMC emissions).

TD7850 Key Features:

Touch controller and display driver integration on single-die (TDDI)

Supports a-Si (single and dual gate) and IGZO (1 and 2 MUX) for up to 15-inch displays

Features for Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) compliance

AEC-Q100 Grade 2 and IAFT16949 compliant

ISO11452 (EMC Susceptibility) and CISPR25 (EMC emissions) compliant

Join us at CES 2020:

Please join us at the CES conference in Las Vegas to learn more about our game-changing innovations in human machine interface for automotive. Synaptics’ demo and meeting space is located in the Venetian Hotel, Level 2 Bellini Ballroom, Suite 2004. To make an appointment, please contact your Synaptics account representative.

About Synaptics:

Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of the human interface revolution, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics’ broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company’s rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ: SYNA ) www.synaptics.com .

SafeView, Synaptics, and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0747854a-965b-4c70-834a-6f1aa0465fda





Synaptics TD7850 Automotive TDDI



