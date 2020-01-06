True Nature Holding, Inc. DBA Mitesco, Inc. Adds Distinguished Healthcare Executive to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- True Nature Holding, Inc. DBA Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: TNTY) (the “Company” or “True Nature”) announces the appointment of Mr. Tom Brodmerkel to its Board of Directors. He is a senior executive and board member with over 30 years’ experience in healthcare operations, M&A, business development and marketing. With extensive public company and healthcare knowledge, Mr. Brodmerkel joins Mr. Ronald Riewold, Ms. Julie R. Smith and Mr. Larry Diamond, where all participants have both healthcare and public company experience.



Mr. Larry Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of True Nature Holding, Inc., said, “Tom brings an important blend of strategic experience within the healthcare continuum and public experience within highly regulated environments to the Board of Directors. Tom’s thought leadership and growth-oriented perspective will benefit the organization as we expand. I join Julie R. Smith, COO & President of True Nature Holding, Inc., in welcoming Tom to the team.” Additionally, Mr. Douglas Cole is stepping down from the Board to make room for Mr. Brodmerkel. Mr. Diamond added, “We thank Doug Cole for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Brodmerkel, age 62, commented on the opportunity, “I am excited to join the Board of Directors of True Nature Holding, Inc. The opportunity to improve cost and access of healthcare is significant. As the company advances its mission of improving the quality of healthcare for consumers, reducing healthcare costs in the United States and Europe, and leveraging technology to improve access to care, the incubator’s success should accelerate and create even more opportunities and success for our investors.”

Below is a description of Mr. Brodmerkel’s professional work experience.

Mr. Brodmerkel is the CEO and Chair of Wave Health Technologies. They were recently selected into the prestigious Georgia Tech incubator program (ATDC). Tom is on the Board of CareSource Corporation, a not for profit $10B health plan primarily focused on serving the Medicaid population. Additionally, Tom serves on the board of PointRight, a privately held analytics company.

Tom’s passion for the senior market is well chronicled in his stellar career. He has served in large health care corporations and health plans as well as successful start-up healthcare companies. His experience includes President, Medicare Programs, a +$2 billion division of Coventry Health Care; nine years at UnitedHealth Group, where his positions included: President of United Health Advisors, SVP of Ovations, and COO of United Healthcare’s +$3 billion Medicare Programs division, as well as starting their national Small Group commercial department.

Tom has also served as a senior executive in start-up healthcare companies including Matrix Medical Network, Definity Health, and American Telecare. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brodmerkel held regional VP sales management positions with Principal Financial Group (ONA) and Mutual of New York (MONY).

Tom has served on many advisory boards, and he has been honored by the state legislatures of Arkansas and Kentucky for his contributions to healthcare reform and has served as a guest lecturer for the National Association of Health Underwriters. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, Mr. Brodmerkel served in both active and reserve duty in the U.S. Navy.

The Mission of True Nature Holding, Inc. DBA Mitesco, Inc.

We have in development a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. We intend to acquire and implement technologies and services to improve the quality of care, reduce cost, and enhance consumer convenience. We are focused on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions and the team is adept at deal structures supportive of long-term organizational value. The holding company structure facilitates profitable growth and enables the acquired business to focus on scale. The TNTY portfolio of companies will apply leading-edge solutions that emphasize stakeholder value and leverages distinct sector trends.

Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

As contemplated by the provisions of the Safe Harbor section of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to future, anticipated, or projected plans, performances, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates or predictions of future results or events and there can be no assurance that actual results or events will not materially differ from expectations. Further information on potential factors that could affect True Nature Holding, Inc. is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

