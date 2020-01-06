Global Kids Tablet Market Projected to Reach USD 36.89 Billion By 2027: Facts & Factors

Kids Tablet Market

Global kids tablet market is expected to reach a value of around USD 36.89 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 16.2% between 2019 and 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts & Factors has published a new report titled “Kids Tablet Market By Connectivity (Wi-Fi Enabled and Sim Enabled), By RAM Size (Less than 1 GB and 1 GB & above), and By End-User (Less than 5 years, Between 5 years & 10 years, and Between 10 years & 16 years): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2027”. According to the report, the global kids tablet market was valued at approximately USD 9.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 36.89 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 16.2% between 2019 and 2027.

Growing demand for child-friendly designs to drive the market growth

The myriad types of kids tablet provide features like activity tracker as well as parental control which aids the parents in tracking kid activities like controlling or monitoring of browsing history. Apart from this, the inclusion of SOS characteristics in kid’s tablets for alerting the parents or guardians when the kid needs help at the time of emergencies will embellish the demand for the product. In addition to this, the embedding of the kid tablet with high-resolution front-facing cameras and the kid-proof case is likely to generate lucrative market demand over the forecast timeline. Apparently, large-scale acceptance of digital learning due to its effectiveness, flexibility, and convenience to impart education while playing games online will boost the market growth across the globe.

Moreover, burgeoning the need for play and learn digital learning tools will further embellish the market trends. Today, kids tablet are fitted with various games like animal homes, story animation, haunted alphabet, begins with games, and multiplication bridge for enhancing the knowledge, creativity, and cognitive learning skills in the kids.

Wi-Fi Enabled segment to dominate the overall market share during the forecast period

The growth of the segment is attributed to the portability of the Wi-Fi device along with the ability of the Wi-Fi to provide quick browsing at any location. With kid tablets also used in the educational institutes for the purpose of interactive education in classrooms, the growth of the segment is likely to gain momentum during the forecast period.

Between 10 years & 16 years to dominate the end-user segment.

The growth of the segment is credited to the massive demand for pre-k online learning programs from the kids belonging to the age group between 10 years and 16 years. Moreover, with online games loaded with funny music videos and subtraction, addition, & multiplication games, the demand for the kids tablet is gaining popularity among the kids belonging to the between 10 years & 16 years end-user segment.

North America to lead the overall regional market in terms of earnings

The growth of the regional market during the forecast period is attributed to escalating consciousness pertaining to the new digital systems among the kids & parents. Apart from this, easy access to well-equipped high-speed internet infrastructure services along with massive penetration of smartphones in countries like the U.S. and Canada will prompt the regional market expansion during the period from 2019 to 2027. The market in North America is predicted to accrue the revenue worth nearly USD 14 billion by 2027.

Some of the key players in kids tablet market include Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., CONTIXO, ConveGenius., dragontouch.com., Kurio & KD Interactive, LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., Lenovo., Mattel, Micromax., pinig.com, SAMSUNG, Shenzhen Sungworld Electronics Co., Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd.

This report segments the kids tablet market as follows:

Global Kids Tablet Market: By Connectivity Segment Analysis

• Wi-Fi Enabled

• Sim Enabled

Global Kids Tablet Market: By RAM Size Segment Analysis

• Less than 1 GB

• 1 GB & above

Global Kids Tablet Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

• Less than 5 years

• Between 5 years & 10 years

• Between 10 years & 16 years

Global Kids Tablet Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

