Chimene Van Gundy of Mobile Home Millions to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUTV News today announced Chimene Van Gundy of Mobile Home Millions will be featured as part of its Women Making a Difference in America series hosted by Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters.

Chimene Van Gundy is the Queen of Mobile Homes. She is the CEO, founder and creator of the Mobile Home Millionaire System, a platform to teach others how to use mobile homes to earn money and transform their life. In four years, she has found homes for over 400 families.

“Our mission statement for Mobile Home Millions is "to inspire, educate, and support others to create wealth through real estate and propel them to take action in their lives so they can create the lives of their dreams and choose to live free,” says Chimene. “I'm helping people find affordable housing and I'm helping people make money.”

Affordable housing is quickly becoming a thing of the past. The cost of living keeps going up, but wages remain flat. According to Van Gundy, mobile homes and manufactured housing are America’s last hope for affordable housing.

Approximately, 22 million Americans live in mobile homes. Changing perceptions of mobile homes and mobile home communities can go a long way toward solving problems like homelessness and senior living.

“I'm teaching people a wholesaling strategy that requires no money and no credit,” says Chimene. “Typically you can close mobile home deals in under 30 days. The minute they get that first deal, they know it works. They now have that belief. When they have that belief, they have the confidence. When you have confidence in something, all of a sudden it becomes part of you. And that's where they make massive change.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Chimene Van Gundy in a 10-part interview with Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters every Tuesday at 11am from January 7th to March 17th.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Chimene Van Gundy, visit www.mobilehomemillions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.