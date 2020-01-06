World Avionics & Radio Test Market Study, 2014-2025 - Global Market Expected to be Valued at $2.1 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avionics and Radio Test Market by Platform Type, by Stage Type, by Product Type, by End-User Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is estimated that the market for avionics and radio test is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 2.1 billion in 2025.



This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's avionics and radio test market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



Market Highlights



Avionics and radio systems continue to advance at a rapid pace in the aviation industry. The demand for advanced test solutions is driven by various factors such as high-speed and high-bandwidth avionics.

With the increased complexity of avionics and radio systems in the aerospace and defence industry. Customers are facing challenges in the testing, validation, and verification of these modern systems. This trend is changing the face of the test equipment market as well as is accelerating the need for flexible and scalable test solutions.

The increasing pace of technology change, system complexity, and changing standards and regulations are contributing significantly towards changing dynamics of the test equipment market. Analogously, built-in-test equipment (BITE) is used in commercial as well as military aircraft, which refers to fault management and diagnose the avionics and radio equipment built in the airborne system.



In recent years, the market is witnessing a gradual consolidation as major players are acquiring other players to strengthen their product portfolio and expand their geographical reach. For instance, in 2019, Astronics Corporation acquired Freedom Communication Technologies to strengthen its position in the radio test market. Similarly, in 2018; Viavi Solutions, Inc. acquired Cobham's AvComm (Advanced Communication and connectivity) business unit to diversify its operation into military, public safety, and avionics test markets.



The demand for test and measurement equipment in the aerospace industry has been vigorous over the past few years whose credit goes to the excellent organic growth of both civil as well as military aviation coupled with ongoing advancements in technologies, necessitating the importance to equipment. The aerospace & defence industry has been one of the biggest users of test and measurement equipment in which avionics and test equipment play the major role.



Based on the platform type, the market is segmented into commercial aircraft and defence and security. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the larger segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing deliveries of commercial and regional aircraft to support rising air passenger traffic, growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, and expanding aircraft fleet size are the key growth drivers of the segment's market. A320neo family, B787, and A350XWB would remain the growth engines of the market.



Boeing anticipated that there would be total deliveries of 44,040 commercial aircraft worth US$ 6.8 trillion in the global marketplace during 2019-2038. Asia-Pacific and North America would be the biggest demand generators with a combined share of 60.2% of the total commercial aircraft deliveries during 2019-2038. An expected healthy CAGR of 4.8% in air passenger traffic during 2019-2038 will chiefly drive the demand for commercial aircraft. This factor will create a sustainable demand for avionics and radio test equipment during the foreseen period.



Defence & Security is also estimated to generate a sizeable demand for test equipment in the coming five years. Increasing tension in different parts of the world, especially between the USA and China, is pushing countries to increase their defence budget to further solidify their defence capabilities. The USA, the world's largest military expenditure country, has been raising its military expenditure for the last two years after several years of decline. Other major economies including China, India, and South Korea are also raising their defence budget, which is positively imprinting the demand for test and measurement equipment.



Based on the product type, the market is segmented into the avionics test, radio test, and synthetic test. Radio test is expected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. Radio test systems are majorly used to test military radio and private mobile radio in commercial aircraft. However, recent developments in the areas of synthetic test are likely to transform the present market scenario. It is expected that synthetic test systems will be used to test various applications of avionics and radio systems used in aircraft and helicopters.



In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for avionics and radio tests during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial and military aircraft in the world. Increasing the defense budget from the past three years (2016-2018) coupled with increasing demand for F-35 and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft is the pith behind the growing demand for test and measurement equipment in the country. Mexico, a diminutive market in front of giant USA, is also estimated to grow at a healthy pace in the coming five years, propelled by higher proximities of the country to the USA. Aerospace companies are opening their plants in the country to leverage the country's business-friendly policies, high proximity to the USA, and low-cost labour.



Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing defence budget of key economies, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ). The region owns the largest fleet of commercial aircraft for which there is a colossal requirement for test and measurement equipment.



The supply chain of this market comprises of avionics and radio test equipment suppliers, avionics and radio system manufacturers, distributors/part brokers, and end-users. The key players in the avionics and radio test market are Viavi Solutions, Inc., Tel-Instrument Electronics Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Inc., National Instrument Corporation, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, General Dynamics Corporation, the Boeing Company, and Teradyne, Inc. Formation of long-term contracts, new product developments, and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



In 2019, CCX Technologies launched a new product: T-RX avionics radio tester. It is designed in such a manner to test 16 different systems and will conduct more than 100 different tests, which will include Instrument Landing System (ILS), Very High-Frequency Omni-directional Radio (VOR), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) Test, High-Frequency Comm Generation, Transponder Mode A/C, Transponder Mode S, SELCAL Tone Generation, TCAS, and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Avionics and Radio Test Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Avionics and Radio Test Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Platform Type

2.2.2. By Stage Type

2.2.3. By Product Type

2.2.4. By End-User Type

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Avionics and Radio Test Market Assessment

3.1. The author's Insights

3.2. Avionics and Radio Test Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Profitability Analysis

3.4. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)

3.5. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Market Drivers

3.7. Market Challenges

3.8. Industry Personnel/Experts' Opinion



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. The author's Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis-By Platform Type

4.3. Product Portfolio Analysis- By Product Type

4.4. Geographical Presence

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Avionics and Radio Test Market Trend and Forecast by Platform Type (2014-2025)

5.1. The author's Insights

5.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Defence and Security: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Avionics and Radio Test Market Trend and Forecast by Stage Type (2014-2025)

6.1. The author's Insights

6.2. Ground-based Test: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Aircraft-based System: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Avionics and Radio Test Market Trend and Forecast by Product Type (2014-2025)

7.1. The author's Insights

7.2. Avionics Test

7.2.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.2.2. Avionics Test: Product Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Radio Test

7.3.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3.2. Product Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Synthetic Test: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Avionics and Radio Test Market Trend and Forecast by End-User Type (2014-2025)

8.1. The author's Insights

8.2. Avionics and Radio Manufacturers: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. Airframe Manufacturers: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.4. Worldwide Government & Military Entities: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.5. Defence Contractors: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



9. Avionics and Radio Test Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

9.1. The author's Insights

9.2. North American Avionics and Radio Test Market Analysis

9.3. European Avionics and Radio Test Market Analysis

9.4. Asia-Pacific's Avionics and Radio Test Market Analysis

9.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Avionics and Radio Test Market Analysis



10. Strategic Growth Opportunities

10.1. The author's Insights

10.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Platform Type

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Stage Type

10.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

10.2.4. Market Attractiveness by End-User Type

10.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

10.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

10.3. Emerging Trends

10.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

10.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



11. Company Profile of Key Players (Profiling, Financial Information, Competition, Strategies, etc.)

11.1. Astronics Corporation

11.2. General Dynamics Corporation

11.3. Keysight Technologies, Inc.

11.4. Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.5. National Instruments Corporation

11.6. Rohde and Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

11.7. Tel-Instrument Electronics Corporation

11.8. Teradyne, Inc.

11.9. The Boeing Company

11.10. Viavi Solutions, Inc.

