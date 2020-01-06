GasBuddy Just Wants to “Pump — You Up” Announces the Fuel Fit Challenge to Help Americans Lower Their PMI (Pump Money Index)

A staggering 80 percent of Americans do not ‘exercise’ their savings and overspend at the pump; ten lucky winners will get a month’s worth of GasBack (free gas)

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- t’s the time of year to make resolutions to become better versions of ourselves. Today, GasBuddy is announcing the Fuel Fit Challenge to help Americans strengthen and sculpt their wallets and smartphones to save the maximum amount of money at the pump.

In the famous words of Hans and Franz, “We just want to pump you up!”

“A majority of us (80 percent) are couch-potato fuel-buyers, going to the same station over and over because of convenience, never checking prices, and not participating in free loyalty programs,” said Michael DiLorenzo, chief marketing officer at GasBuddy. “We choose the easy, and oftentimes, more expensive route when it comes to filling up. GasBuddy has the tools to help Americans finally be Fuel Fit! This is the year to take control.”

Four Weeks to Fuel Fitness. Here are the steps:

Calculate your PMI (Pump Money Index). Kick things off by taking the short “How Fuel Fit Are You?” quiz. Win a month’s worth of GasBack (free gas) valued at $100. When you sign-up for Pay with GasBuddy, a first-of-its-kind fuel savings program that gives drivers a discount on virtually every gallon of gas they will ever pump, between today and Jan 31, 2020 you will automatically be entered for a chance to win $100 in gas credit. Ten lucky winners will be randomly selected.* Get tips and tricks. Throughout January, GasBuddy will provide ways to save via our email newsletters and social media channels. Be sure to subscribe to GasBuddy’s e-newsletter. Be a Fuel Fitness Influencer! Share photos of your Fuel-Fit self at gas stations and/or screenshots of how much GasBack you have earned. Be sure to tag @GasBuddy.

To learn more about GasBuddy’s Fuel Fit Challenge visit, www.gasbuddy.com/go/FuelFit

*Terms and conditions apply. Prize is a $100 GasBack credit to the Pay with GasBuddy account.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy's mission is to help consumers avoid paying full price for fuel. As the leading source for crowdsourced, real-time fuel prices at more than 150,000 gas station convenience stores in the U.S., Canada and Australia, millions of drivers use the GasBuddy app and website every day to find gas station convenience stores based on fuel prices, location and ratings/reviews. GasBuddy’s first-of-its-kind fuel savings program, Pay with GasBuddy, has saved Americans more than $10 million at the pumps since its launch in 2017. The company’s business solutions suite, GasBuddy Business Pages, provides Fuel Marketers and Retailers their best opportunity to maintain their station information, manage their brand, and promote to their target consumer audience. For more information, visit http://www.gasbuddy.com.

Allison Mac GasBuddy 3105715828 press@gasbuddy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.