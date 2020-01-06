China's Outbound Tourism Market to GCC Countries, 2015-2019 & 2020-2026 - Market Expected to Generate Revenues Exceeding $9 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Outbound Tourism Market to GCC Countries and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China outbound tourism market size to GCC countries is expected to generate revenues of more than US$ 9 billion by 2026.



Highlighted with 4 tables and 36 figures, this 60-pages report is based on comprehensive research of the entire China outbound tourism market to GCC countries. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the China outbound tourism market to GCC countries. The report provides historical market data for 2015 - 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to China outbound tourism flow, spending and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market to GCC countries.

Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the China outbound tourism market to GCC countries. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 6 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.



The report analyses the market based on countries and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next six years.



Report Coverage



The Market Size of the China Outbound Tourism to GCC countries with Six Years Forecast

Provides Comprehensive Insights on the Latest China Outbound Travelers Visitation to GCC countries with Six Years Forecast

Detailed Market Share Assessment of the China Outbound Tourism Market to GCC countries

Thoroughly Evaluates Market Share of the China Outbound Travelers Visitation to GCC countries

Includes a Detailed Analysis of the China Outbound Tourism Spending in the 6 GCC Countries

Detailed Insights of the China Outbound Travelers Visitation to the 6 GCC Countries

Detailed Information about the Major Factors Influencing the Market Growth and Challenges within the Industry

The report helps answer the following questions:

What is the current size of the overall China outbound tourism market to GCC countries? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2026?

How many Chinese tourists visit 6 GCC countries?

Which country has highest tourists visit by the Chinese people?

What are the market shares of the China outbound tourism visitation and market to 6 GCC countries?

What are the main drivers and restraints in the China outbound tourism market to 6 GCC countries?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020 - 2026?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2015 - 2026)

2.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to GCC Countries & Forecast

2.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending in GCC Countries & Forecast



3. China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2015 - 2026)

3.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share to GCC Countries & Forecast

3.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending Share in GCC Countries & Forecast



4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Tourism Market to GCC Countries

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors



5. China Outbound Tourism Market to GCC Countries In-depth Analysis (2015 - 2026)

5.1 United Arab Emirates (UAE) - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast

5.2 Saudi Arabia - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast

5.3 Oman - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast

5.4 Qatar - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast

5.5 Bahrain - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast

5.6 Kuwait - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxrf3w

