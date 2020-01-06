Flame Retardant Plastics Market Report 2019-2024 - Global Market Set to Reach $55 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardant Plastics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The flame retardant plastics market is expected to reach an estimated $55 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the flame retardant plastics market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical & electronics, building & construction, transportation, wire & cable, pipe & tank, aerospace & defense, and marine industries.



The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards fire safety, growing consumption of flame retardant plastics in the electrical and electronics market, and increasing demand for halogen-free wire and cable market.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the flame retardant plastics Market by industry, includes increasing demand for non-halogenated polymers.

Some of the flame retardant plastics companies profiled in this report include BASF, DowDupont, Sabic, LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, Huntsman, Hexion, and Momentive are among the major flame retardant plastics manufacturers.



The study includes the flame retardant plastics market trend and forecasts for the flame retardant plastics market through 2024, segmented by end-use industry, plastics type, plastic group, and the region.



It is forecast that polyurethane will remain the largest polymer for flame retardant plastics over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for PU foam in the building & construction and transportation industries. The polyolefin is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand halogen-free and low smoke wire and cables.



Within this market, flame retardant plastics for wire and cable are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for flame retardant plastic insulation for underground cables and power cables.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in building and construction activities and increasing vehicle production.



Some features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Flame retardant plastics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Flame retardant plastics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by region, application and end-user industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by region, application and end-user industry. Segmentation analysis: Flame retardant plastics market size by application, material type, and product form in terms of value and volume shipment.

Flame retardant plastics market size by application, material type, and product form in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Flame retardant plastics market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Flame retardant plastics market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of flame retardant plastics in the flame retardant plastics market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of flame retardant plastics in the flame retardant plastics market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of Flame retardant plastics in the flame retardant plastics market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of Flame retardant plastics in the flame retardant plastics market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the flame retardant plastics market by end-use industry (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Wire & Cable, Pipe & Tank, Building & Construction, Transportation, Marine, and Others), plastics type (PVC, Polyolefin, Polyurethane, ABS, PC, PA, PBT, Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Vinylester, and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the flame retardant plastics market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the flame retardant plastics market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this flame retardant plastics market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the flame retardant plastics market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the flame retardant plastics market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this flame retardant plastics market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this flame retardant plastics area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this flame retardant plastics market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Flame Retardant Plastics market trends and forecast

3.3: Flame Retardant Plastics Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Aerospace & Defense

3.3.2: Electrical & Electronics

3.3.3: Wire & Cable

3.3.4: Pipe & Tank

3.3.5: Building & Construction

3.3.6: Transportation

3.3.7: Marine

3.3.8: Others

3.4: Flame Retardant Plastics Market by Polymer Group

3.4.1: Thermoplastic

3.4.2: Thermoset

3.5: Flame Retardant Plastics Market by Polymer Type

3.5.1: PVC

3.5.2: Polyolefin

3.5.3: Polyurethane

3.5.4: ABS/PC

3.5.5: ETPs

3.5.6: Epoxy

3.5.7: Polyester

3.5.8: Other



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Flame Retardant Plastics Market by Region

4.2: North American Flame Retardant Plastics Market

4.3: European Flame Retardant Plastics Market

4.4: APAC Flame Retardant Plastics Market

4.5: RoW Flame Retardant Plastics Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Flame Retardant Plastics Market by End-Use Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Flame Retardant Plastics Market by Resin Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Flame Retardant Plastics Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Flame Retardant Plastics Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Flame Retardant Plastics Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Flame Retardant Plastics Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Dow Inc.

7.2: DuPont

7.3: Covestro

7.4: BASF SE

7.5: Borealis AG

7.6: LyondellBasell

7.7: SABIC IP

7.8: Huntsman Corporation

7.9: HEXION Inc.

7.10: Olin Corporation

7.11: Polynt-Reichhold

7.12: Ashland Inc.

7.13: AOC Aliancys

7.14: Swancor Ind. Co. Ltd.

7.15: Showa Denko K.K.



