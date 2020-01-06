National Holdings Corporation Announces Closing of Acquisition of Full-Service Investment Firm Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) (“National” or the “Company”), a leading full service independent brokerage, investment banking and asset management firm providing a wide array of services, announced the closing, on December 31, 2019, of the acquisition of Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc., an employee-owned full-service investment firm. As a result of this acquisition, National now has 717 registered representatives, and manages in excess of $15 billion of Assets Under Management.



Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. (Winslow), is a Boston-based, full-service investment firm established in 1991. Winslow is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory and a FINRA registered broker-dealer. More than 50 financial professionals including Certified Financial Planners, Investment Advisors, Financial Consultants, brokers and other specialists are part of the Winslow team with over $2.5B in assets under management. Winslow has a top-tier trading desk, in-house life insurance agency and Capital Markets & Economic Research, offering clients leading-edge technology and a complete range of financial products. Located in the heart of the financial district in Boston, MA, Winslow is a strategic location for National to build out our banking platform.

Michael Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National stated, “We are extremely pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of Winslow, Evans & Crocker. We believe this acquisition positions National for continued success in 2020. We are extremely pleased to welcome new faces to our team and look forward to continuing to build National into a leader in the industry.”

Tina Maloney, Chairman of Winslow, Evans & Crocker stated, “We at Winslow are excited to join the National family of companies. From the very beginning of our conversations, this combination felt natural as National shares our culture and commitment to our clients. We believe this combination of our companies delivers superior and immediate value to National and Winslow, and we are excited to begin the journey together.”

