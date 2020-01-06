Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Markets, 2020-2025 - Analyzed by Application, Equipment Type, Wafer Size, and Geography
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Single-Wafer Spray Systems, Batch Spray Cleaning Systems, and Scrubbers), Application, Technology, Operation mode, Wafer Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wafer cleaning equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2020 to USD 12.1 billion by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.
The rise in the conventional application of MEMS and expansion in the number of cleaning steps in the wafer manufacturing industry are the key factors driving the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market.
This research report categorizes the global Wafer cleaning equipment market based on application, equipment type, wafer size, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the wafer cleaning equipment market and forecasts the same till 2025.
The batch spray cleaning systems to hold the largest market by equipment type during the forecast period.
The market for batch spray cleaning systems is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Batch spray cleaning systems have the ability of both batch immersion processing systems and single-wafer processing systems, which gives it a cutting-edge advantage and the ability to yield process large batches with a high throughput or small batches with short cycle times.
The market for LED application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast.
The market for LED applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for LED applications is rising due to the increasing demand for LED lightings across the globe. The growing demand for LEDs would directly increase the demand for silicon wafers and indirectly increased the market for wafer cleaning equipment market.
APAC to dominate the Wafer cleaning equipment market in 2020.
In terms of value, APAC is expected to dominate the wafer cleaning equipment market in 2020. The global semiconductor market is expected to unveil substantial development in the APAC region due to low-cost labour and extraordinary demand for consumer electronics. Many semiconductors giants in APAC are investing in the manufacturing of electronic devices. Asian counties' favourable economic conditions reinforced these investments. All these factors are placing the wafer cleaning equipment market in a positive growth trajectory.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Emerging trends
7 Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wet Chemical Cleaning Processes
7.2.1 HF acid solutions
7.2.2 Sulphuric acid solutions
7.2.3 RCA cleaning process
7.2.4 Alternative cleaning solutions
7.3 Vapor Dry Cleaning Processes
7.3.1 Vapor-phase cleaning processes
7.3.2 Plasma stripping & cleaning
7.4 Aqueous Cleaning Processes
7.4.1 Aqueous Feol Cleaning processes
7.4.2 Aqueous Beol cleaning processes
7.5 Cryogenic Aerosols & Super Critical Fluid Cleaning
7.6 Emerging Technologies
7.6.1 Laser cleaning
7.6.1.1 Dry laser cleaning
7.6.1.2 Steam laser cleaning
7.6.2 Aqueous-based emerging technologies
7.6.2.1 Foam/bubble cleaning
7.6.2.2 Immersion pressure pulsation cleaning
7.6.2.3 Spray pressure pulsation cleaning
7.6.3 Chemicals-based emerging technologies
7.6.4 Dry particle Removal
7.6.4.1 Liquid clusters
7.6.4.2 NanoProbe cleaning
7.6.5 Others
8 Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Equipment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single-wafer Spray Systems
8.3 Single wafer cryogenic Systems
8.4 Batch Immersion Cleaning Systems
8.5 Batch Spray Cleaning Systems
8.6 Scrubber
9 Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Wafer Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 <150mm
9.3 200mm
9.4 300mm
10 Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, by Operation Mode
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automatic equipment
10.3 Semi-Automatic Equipment
10.4 Manual Equipment
11 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Application
11.1 MEMS
11.2 CIS
11.3 Memory
11.4 RF Device
11.5 LED
11.6 Interposer
11.7 Logic
11.8 Others
12 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Impurity Type (Qualitative)
12.1 Chemical Impurity
12.2 Metallic Impurity
12.3 Particle Impurity
13 Market by Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada and Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 France
13.3.4 Ireland
13.3.5 Israel
13.3.6 Italy
13.3.7 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia-pacific (APAC)
13.4.1 China
13.4.2 Japan
13.4.3 Taiwan
13.4.4 Singapore
13.4.5 South Korea
13.4.6 Rest of APAC
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
14.2.1 Visionary Leaders
14.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
14.2.3 Innovators
14.2.4 Emerging Companies
14.3 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)
14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)
14.5 Recent Developments
14.5.1 New Product Developments
14.5.2 Agreements, Joint Ventures & Expansions
14.5.3 Partnerships & Collaborations
14.5.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.5.5 Others
15 Company Profiles (Tentative List)
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.
15.3 Tokyo Electron Limited
15.4 Lam Research Corporation
15.5 Applied Materials Inc.
15.6 Semes Co. Ltd.
15.7 Modutek Corporation
15.8 Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation
15.9 PVA TePLA AG
15.10 Entegris Inc.
15.11 Veeco Instruments Inc.
15.12 Others
15.11.1 Naura
15.11.2 SCHMID Group
15.11.3 Toho Technology
15.11.4 Ultron Systems
15.11.5 Cleaning Technology Group
15.11.6 Semtek Corporation
15.11.7 Semsysco GmbH
15.11.8 AP&S International GmbH
15.11.9 Onboard Solutions Pty. Ltd.
15.11.10 Speedline Technologies Inc.
15.11.11 Mei Wet Processing Systems & Services LLC
