Opportunities in the World's $22.1B Electric Scooter Market, 2019-2025 - The Retro, Standing, and Folding Scooter Markets Will Be the Most Lucrative

The electric scooter market is expected to reach an estimated $22.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the electric scooter market looks promising with opportunities in the retro, standing, and folding scooter markets.



The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer awareness regarding eco-friendly transportation, stringent environmental regulations, rising government incentives and subsidies programs, and growing adoption of e-scooter sharing service.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing adoption of e-scooter sharing, and the development of lightweight lithium battery for E-scooters.



Some of the electric scooter companies profiled in this report include NIU Technologies, Terra Motors Corporation, Vmoto Limited, Yadea Technology Group Co, BMW Mottard International, Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co., Gogoro Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Mahindra Genze, and Govecs Group are the major electric scooter manufacturers.



The study includes the electric scooter market size and forecast for the electric scooter market through 2024, segmented by product type, by technology, by battery type, by voltage type, and by region.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that retro electric scooter will remain the largest segment as it provides a longer driving range, lower economical maintenance cost with the reduced noise level.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that sealed lead acid batteries will remain the largest segment due to its low cost. Lithium-ion battery is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its faster charging rate and higher energy density properties.



APAC will remain the largest region due to growing concerns on environmental pollution, and rising investment from the Chinese government to develop charging stations infrastructure. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the emergence of electric scooter sharing fleets, easy availability of smart charging stations, and increasing use of electric scooters in food and beverage delivery services.



Some of the features of this report include:



Market size estimates: Electric scooter market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Tons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by region, application and end-user industry

Segmentation analysis: Electric scooter market size by product type, technology, battery type, and by voltage in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Electric scooter market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of electric scooter in the electric scooter market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of electric scooter in the electric scooter market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the electric scooter market by product type (retro electric scooter, standing electric scooter, and folding electric scooter), by battery type (Sealed Lead Acid Battery, Lithium Ion battery, Others), by voltage type (24V, 36V, 48V and >48V) by technology plug-in and battery), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this electric scooter market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this electric scooter market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this electric scooter market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the electric scooter market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the electric scooter market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this electric scooter market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the electric scooter industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Electric Scooter Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Electric Scooter Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Retro Electric Scooters

3.3.2: Standing Electric Scooters

3.3.3: Folding Electric Scooters

3.4: Electric Scooter Market by Voltage Type

3.4.1: 24V

3.4.2: 36V

3.4.3: 48 V

3.4.4: >48V

3.5: Electric Scooter Market by Technology

3.5.1: Plug-in

3.5.2: Battery

3.6: Electric Scooter Market by Battery Type

3.6.1: Sealed Lead Acid

3.6.2: Lithium Ion

3.6.3: Other Battery Type



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Electric Scooter Market by Region

4.2: North American Electric Scooter Market

4.3: European Electric Scooter Market

4.4: APAC Electric Scooter Market

4.5: RoW Electric Scooter Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Scooter Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Scooter Market by Voltage Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Scooter Market by Technology

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Scooter Market by Battery Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Scooter Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Electric Scooter Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships in the Electric Scooter Market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: NIU Technologies

7.2: Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

7.3: Terra Motors Corporation

7.4: Vmoto Limited

7.5: BMW Mottard International

7.6: Mahindra Genze

7.7: Gogoro Inc.

7.8: Xiaomi Corporation

7.9: Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

7.10: Govecs Group



