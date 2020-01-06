Hobo Cannabis Company Announces Three New Licensee Retail Locations in Ontario

The company is working with licensees from the province's second allocation lottery to expand its East Coast presence

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ​Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”) announces three new retail locations in Ontario by way of service agreements with licensees from the province’s second lottery allocation. Launching two Hobo stores in Ottawa and one in Timmins, the company is poised to dramatically increase its Ontario footprint. Hobo’s first Ontario retail location in Centretown, Ottawa (391 Bank Street) is currently one of Ontario’s top-performing retail stores, having surpassed 230,000 transactions and a record-breaking $9.7 million in net sales in its first 6 months of operation.

“Our group couldn’t be more excited about expanding in Ontario, especially after the successful launch of our very first Hobo location in Ottawa this Spring. This is in addition to the many great pubs, cocktail clubs and barbershops we’ve opened in Toronto over the last four years,” said Harrison Stoker, VP Brand at Donnelly Group.

Hobo’s three new retail locations in Ontario include:

ByWard Market, Ottawa — 121 Clarence St.

Merivale, Nepean, Ottawa — 1642 Merivale Rd.

Mountjoy, Timmins — 993 Riverside Dr.

“We’re entering into smart, long-term relationships with operators who understand our relentless focus on the customer experience and its subsequent profitability, versus driving shareholder value through acquisition-style deals as was seen in this second allocation,” added Stoker.

Once open, these new retail locations will expand Hobo’s presence to eight stores nationwide. This announcement follows the ongoing construction of four additional stores across Canada, including Vancouver’s Robson Street, Lethbridge Downtown, Calgary Mission, and Edmonton Garneau.

- 30 -

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C. and Ontario. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo employs a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and features a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s​ existing locations in​clude Kits​ilano (1952 West ​4th Avenue, Vancouver), Airport (8425 Granville Street, Vancouver), Main (4296 Main Street, Vancouver), Kelowna (2121 Springfield Road, Kelowna), and Centretown (391 Bank Street, Ottawa), offering consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). ​For more information, visit ​https://hobo.ca​.

Media Contact Jen Hazell Talk Shop Media On behalf of Hobo Cannabis Company 604-738-2220 press@hobo.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.