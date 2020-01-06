Smile Direct Club Launches New Line of Oral Care Products Available Exclusively at Walmart

/EIN News/ -- Teledentistry disruptor advances CPG collection with new products in 3800+ U.S. Walmart locations and Walmart.com



End-to-end oral care system allows consumers to get a smile they’ll love at an affordable price

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the launch of an end-to-end solution to keep teeth fresh, clean, bright, and healthy: a suite of affordable yet premium oral care products available exclusively at Walmart U.S. stores and Walmart.com . SmileDirectClub is the first provider of clear aligner therapy to offer oral care products in mass retail.

SmileDirectClub’s inaugural retail rollout includes a state-of-the-art electric toothbrush and bright on™, a premium teeth whitening system complete with LED light, now available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com. This quarter, the brand will also introduce three additional new smile-enhancing products with Walmart, including toothpaste in whitening and sensitivity varieties, a water flosser, and smile spa™, the first ultrasonic UV cleaner on the market that sanitizes toothbrush heads, aligners, retainers, dentures, and more.

“SmileDirectClub’s debut of oral care products in mass retail extends our mission to be the consumer’s first resource for safe, affordable, and convenient oral care solutions,” said Josh Chapman, Chief Global Brand Officer of SmileDirectClub. “Partnering with Walmart to introduce our products reinforces our shared commitment to providing premium quality products at a price worth smiling about.”

“At Walmart, we are always expanding our assortment to meet customers’ needs,” said Shawn Townzen, Vice President of Walmart Personal Care. “We don’t believe you should have to sacrifice your budget for your smile, so we are excited that SmileDirectClub is launching new smile-enhancing products exclusively available at Walmart.”

To date, SmileDirectClub has helped more than 750,000 people transform their smiles through remote doctor-directed clear aligner therapy. Now, with a new suite of products designed to care for every aspect of a smile, SmileDirectClub aims to support the oral care needs of all consumers, including Club members going through or having just completed teeth straightening treatment, by introducing premium quality oral care products at an attainable price point.

“Today, we are proud to partner with Walmart, and look forward to disrupting the oral care aisle and category with an easy-to-use system of affordable, premium solution-oriented products for maintaining a better smile,” said Amy Keith, Vice President of Retail for SmileDirectClub.

Available exclusively at Walmart/Walmart.com:

Electric toothbrush ($24.98) This powerful, premium metal toothbrush cleans 50% better than a manual toothbrush 1 – thanks to quiet, sonic vibration that moves bristles, not the handle. A 2-minute timer with quadrant timing ensures even brushing in the right areas for the right amount of time. The smart design is roll-resistant, to ensure the electric toothbrush stays put, and includes a versatile 3-in-1 case that works as a counter stand, a convenient mirror mount, and a travel-friendly cover. Available in Graphite and SmileDirectClub's signature Blurple color. Brush replacement heads , including a AAA battery, are available for $4.98.



bright on™ premium teeth whitening kit ($39.98) Contains everything needed to achieve a bright smile for six full months. bright on whitening pens contain the same enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists – for less than half the cost. bright on pens are also 3x faster to use than strips and are applied for just 5 minutes twice daily 2 . The kit also includes a patented 20-LED accelerator light to boost the power of the whitening gel. The hands-free, portable light is powered by any smartphone (iPhone and Android), making it possible to brighten wherever, whenever. One treatment (4 pens) takes just one week – for results that last six months.



Toothpaste – whitening and sensitivity varieties Whitening: This refreshing premium fluoride toothpaste keeps teeth clean, bright, and cavity-free. The advanced whitening technology provides long-lasting fresh breath and the cavity-fighting formula fights tartar buildup, contains no artificial flavors or preservatives, and is cruelty-free.

Sensitivity: This premium fluoride toothpaste helps repair and protect the most sensitive of smiles, safely strengthening and hardening enamel without the cost of other sensitive formulas. The cavity-fighting formula includes soothing aloe and coconut oil, contains no artificial flavors or preservatives, and is cruelty-free.

Sensitivity: This premium fluoride toothpaste helps repair and protect the most sensitive of smiles, safely strengthening and hardening enamel without the cost of other sensitive formulas. The cavity-fighting formula includes soothing aloe and coconut oil, contains no artificial flavors or preservatives, and is cruelty-free.



Water flosser: This compact, easy-to-use water flosser removes 99% of the plaque between teeth and below the gumline, where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach. It's 50% more effective than string floss and perfect for all smiles, including people with braces or other hard-to-reach dental work. 3



smile spa™: The first cleaner on the market to combine ultrasonic and UV cleaning, the patented smile spa kills 99% of odor-causing bacteria4. It can be used on a wide variety of dental products, including toothbrush heads, aligners, retainers, dentures, mouthguards, nightguards, and more. The durable, stainless steel reservoir is large enough to clean multiple items at once.

“Since its creation, SmileDirectClub has been committed to providing premium solutions at affordable prices,” said SmileDirectClub Founder Alex Fenkell. “Now, with this expansion into oral care products, we’re continuing our mission to ensure everyone can get and keep a smile they love.”

In addition to SmileDirectClub’s exclusive collection of oral care products in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com, SmileDirectClub will be introducing two additional items available only at SmileDirectClub.com :

Club edition electric toothbrush ($29) Includes the same hard-working electric toothbrush that cleans 50% better than a manual, yet also includes a patented aligner-cleaning brush head in the base that quickly and easily can be swapped with the regular brush head. The soft, non-abrasive round brush head is designed to thoroughly clean and remove debris from aligners or retainers thanks to its unique shape that fits right into aligners to clean every crevice.

Electric toothbrush replacement head subscription ($5/refill) A brush head and battery refill subscription delivered every three months.

About SmileDirectClub

Founded in 2014, SmileDirectClub connects eligible consumers with duly licensed dentists and orthodontists who leverage SmileDirectClub’s technology to prescribe and manage remote clear aligner therapy at a cost up to 60% less than traditional braces.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:

SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com

Walmart Media Relations: https://corporate.walmart.com/contact-us/contact-media-relations

1 Source: Backed by independent research by Dr. Gemma Wheeler, “Benefits of an Electric Toothbrush” . Further studies were researched by an independent clinical research firm (Cochrane) and National Center for Biotechnology Information for powered versus manual toothbrushing for oral health.

2 Source: bright on™ recommended usage is 5 minutes, twice daily. Leading competitors of whitening strips recommend usage for a minimum of 30 minutes daily, with some products requiring 1 hour of treatment per day.

3 Source: Rosema Nam, et al found that water flossing was 50% more effective than string floss for improving gum health (reduction in gingival bleeding) when evaluated after 14 days.

4 Source: Verified by independent microbiology laboratory (SGS) where samples were contaminated with identified bacteria, exposed to UV light for 5 minutes, and measured post treatment for evidence of microbial activity. All samples passed with >99% kill of remaining bacteria.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bf4c4a9-f468-4571-ab9b-d00e43bd14f9

SmileDirectClub SmileDirectClub's Full Line of Oral Care Products Available at Walmart



