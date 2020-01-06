Sorrento Announces Filing for Approval of Infliximab Biobetter Antibody by Its Partner Mabpharm in China

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) announced today that its partner Mabpharm (HK:2181) filed recently a New Drug Application for the Infliximab biosimilar antibody in China. Sorrento plans to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Infliximab biobetter antibody in the United States in 2020.



Infliximab (currently commercialized under the trade name Remicade® - trademark of Janssen) is an injectable monoclonal antibody prescription drug that's used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis (a type of spinal arthritis), psoriatic arthritis, and the red, scaly skin patches of plaque psoriasis. Usually prescribed when other medicines or treatments have failed, infliximab belongs to a class of drugs called tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFs), which work by suppressing the action of a protein called TNF, which has been tied to inflammation.

Sorrento, through a global licensing agreement with Mabpharm, owns the global rights to the Mabpharm Infliximab biobetter antibody outside of China. Mabpharm recently submitted a new drug application with the National Medical Products Administration (the NMPA) for a recombinant anti-TNF-alpha chimeric monoclonal antibody based on infliximab. This variant uses CHO expression system, resulting in a potentially better safety profile and lower immunogenicity when compared to the currently marketed competitive drugs.

Sorrento is planning to file all the required document for a Biologics License Application (BLA) by the end of 2020.

