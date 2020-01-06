Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s executive management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the first quarter of 2020:
-
38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
San Francisco, CA
January 13 to 16, 2020
Company presentation scheduled on January 14 at 10:30am PST/1:30pm EST
-
Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference
Boston, MA
March 2 to March 4, 2020
Presentation date and time will be updated on the Emergent website as the information becomes available.
For these conferences, the company will be webcasting its presentations, which may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live and by replay, accessible from the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors.”
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.
Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
BurrowsR@ebsi.com
Media Contact:
Lynn Kieffer
Vice President, Corporate Communications
240-631-3391
KiefferL@ebsi.com
