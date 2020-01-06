ADT Announces ‘Blue by ADT’ DIY Home Security Platform at CES 2020

/EIN News/ -- New Products Provide DIY Flexibility, Technology, and Value, Backed by ADT, The #1 Smart Home Security Provider1



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2020 -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, unveiled Blue by ADT, the company’s new DIY smart home security brand. Founded on the pioneering work of LifeShield, acquired by ADT in 2019, Blue by ADT fulfills the company’s mission to provide lifestyle-driven security solutions to more segments of the smart home market.

“Blue by ADT builds upon ADT’s leading smart home security platform by producing elegantly designed, truly innovative, and reasonably priced DIY smart home technology,” said John Owens, President of DIY at ADT. “Blue by ADT is the ideal solution for customers who prefer the flexibility of DIY and who also value the peace of mind and confidence provided by ADT’s 24/7 professional security and life safety monitoring.”

Blue by ADT is a flexible, extensible DIY system that allows customers to customize a smart home security system on their own terms, with no long-term contracts required. Blue by ADT offers a wide range of devices with advanced compatibility features as well as flexible service options such as self-monitoring or month-to-month, 24/7 professional monitoring backed by ADT. Blue by ADT customers will have access to knowledgeable Blue by ADT professionals to talk through the easy DIY setup and get professional support.

The first products are stand-alone smart cameras – the Blue by ADT Indoor Camera, the Blue by ADT Outdoor Camera, and the Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera. Unveiled today at CES 2020, each smart camera can be used on its own or as part of a complete DIY security system as more Blue by ADT system components and accessories come to market this spring.

Blue by ADT will showcase the new stand-alone smart cameras at CES 2020 from Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall booth #12007 and at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! at The Mirage Hotel on Monday, Jan. 6.

For more information, please visit www.BluebyADT.com .

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

