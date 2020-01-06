Three New ‘Blue by ADT’ DIY Smart Home Security Products Unveiled at CES 2020

/EIN News/ -- Blue by ADT Launches with Three Stand-Alone Smart Cameras



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2020 -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, launched three new Blue by ADT DIY offerings at CES 2020. Among the new stand-alone products are indoor, outdoor, and doorbell smart cameras that help protect and connect people and things they love most. The new Blue by ADT DIY smart home security cameras can be used on their own or with the Blue by ADT security system to be released this spring.

“Blue by ADT represents innovative DIY security solutions backed by ADT, the #1 smart home security provider1,” said John Owens, President of DIY at ADT. “Whether you own or rent, live with others or alone, Blue by ADT is an easy-to-use and flexible DIY smart home security platform that furthers our mission to help everyone feel safe.”

With the Blue by ADT Indoor Camera ($199), you can view live and recorded 1080p HD video from virtually anywhere through the free Blue by ADT mobile app. With the Blue by ADT app or upcoming integrated Alexa voice controls, you can set recording rules as well as manage other Alexa-connected smart home products (lights, locks, thermostats and more). The Blue by ADT Indoor Camera’s two-way talk capabilities enable Alexa functionality, plus the smart camera will help detect your home’s existing smoke/carbon monoxide siren and notify of an issue. This indoor camera includes support for local SD card storage up to 128GB and a limited battery backup to cover you in the event of a short power outage. What’s more, DECT Ultra Low Energy (DECT ULE) integration will pair with Blue by ADT sensors and keypad, coming this spring, enabling the device to function as a security hub.

Blue by ADT Outdoor Camera ($199) helps you keep an eye on the surroundings so you know what’s going on outside – day or night, rain or shine in 1080p HD resolution. This IP-65 weather-resistant, fully wireless home security camera includes night vision capabilities viewable through the Blue by ADT mobile app. This outdoor camera includes support for local SD card storage up to 128GB and is powered by a rechargeable battery.

Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera ($199) monitors your front door using human detection to watch for visitors and helps you stay aware of activity at your door. Talk with visitors and watch a live 1080p HD resolution video feed from virtually anywhere through the Blue by ADT mobile app. This wired, weather-resistant doorbell camera features a 180-degree field of view with advanced motion and person detection that alerts users when someone is at the door through both push notifications and a voice announcement from an Alexa-enabled device.

Features of all three Blue by ADT smart cameras include:

Facial recognition – receive alerts and set up Applets through IFTTT when a camera detects a familiar face

Smart alerts with animated previews – receive notifications with previews of what a camera detects plus have the option to quickly view the full video

Interoperability – compatible with other devices through Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT with future integrations through Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit

Custom motion-activated detection zones – adjust motion zones to reduce unnecessary alerts

Two-way talk with noise cancellation – clearly hear what is important and address those on the other side of the camera when you like

Cloud storage – get up to 24 hours of free video storage or choose 60-day video storage plans starting at $2.99 per camera, $12.99 for unlimited cameras at a single location

Compatible with existing LifeShield systems and upcoming Blue by ADT Security Systems

An available Blue by ADT Extender + Chime ($49) uses low-power WiFi to extend the battery life of the outdoor camera while improving the range of all cameras. It also allows users to play their choice of preset chimes when someone rings the doorbell camera.

Blue by ADT will showcase the new stand-alone smart cameras throughout CES 2020 from Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall booth #12007 and at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! at The Mirage Hotel on Monday, Jan. 6.

The new Blue by ADT smart security cameras will be available for pre-order on Jan. 6 at www.BluebyADT.com and will begin shipping before the end of January.

In spring 2020, a full Blue by ADT DIY smart home security system will be launched and includes a base unit, keypad, window/door/motion sensors and more.

For more information, please visit www.BluebyADT.com .

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

