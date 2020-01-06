New Year 2020 Resolution – Doug Disraeli D.D.S. to Improve Quality of Life in Asylum Seekers Family Shelter with Donation Drive

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 6,000 asylum-seekers at the border, Doug Disraeli D.D.S. will be holding a donation drive at his offices with a goal of raising $300 throughout the month of January, for the San Diego Rapid Response Network, who serves some of the most vulnerable populations in his community.



“Families travel far just for a chance to escape violence and suffering,” says Dr. Disraeli. “They truly are in desperate need of our help and compassion.”

Those looking to donate can visit Doug Disraeli D.D.S. at 3645 Fourth Ave., San Diego during business hours throughout the month of January. Dr. Disraeli will guarantee a donation of at least $300, along with any help given from the community.

The San Diego Rapid Response Network is a coalition of community leaders and service organizations dedicated to aiding immigrants and their families in the San Diego border region. The organization was created to respond to increased immigration enforcement activities within San Diego County.

ABOUT DR. DOUG DISRAELI: Dr. Disraeli is a general and cosmetic dentist with a degree from the University of Southern California, one of the top dental schools in the world. In practice for over 35 years, he participates throughout the United States in continuing education dentistry courses and is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the San Diego County Dental Society, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Pacific Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists. http://www.drdisraeli.com/Dr-Disraeli

ABOUT DOUG DISRAELI, D.D.S. DENTAL PRACTICE: Offering cosmetic dentistry, implant, restorative and general dentistry throughout San Diego, Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is committed to providing its patients with comfortable, efficient and comprehensive dental care. Procedures offered include teeth whitening, bonding, veneers, cosmetic fillings, complete dentures, removable partial dentures, endodontics (root canals,) extractions, implants, periodontics. Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is located in the Uptown San Diego, Hillcrest community of San Diego at 3645 Fourth Avenue. http://drdisraeli.com https://www.instagram.com/dougdisraelidds/

Media Contact – Jess Block Nerren – 909-706-8525 – jess@feltenmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.