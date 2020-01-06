Top 2020: Paint Packaging Industry Grow in the Coming Years, New Research explores Factors Responsible

Paint Packaging

Paint Packaging Industry report contains a product overview & its scope in the market to define the key terms and provide the holistic idea of market

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- QYR Consulting has recently introduced a new market report on Paint Packaging industry. The report is titled, “Global Paint Packaging Market Report: Company Analysis, History and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025,” which offers unbiased perspective on global demand for the paint packaging market. According to this report, the global Paint Packaging market is likely to reach US$ 24.5 Bn by 2025 from a value of US$ 18.4 Bn in 2018. The global Paint Packaging market is expected to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2025.Segmental AnalysisBag-in-box Solution – Eco-friendly Products Gaining PopularityThe global market is categorized into three major segments material, product type, and capacity. The product type segment is divided into Pouches, Bag-in-box, Paperboard container, liquid cartons, cans, and PET Bottles. The bag-in-box solution is gaining popularity due to the manufacturers’ shift towards this solution from conventional HDPE rigid plastic format to reduce environmental impact, which is likely to propel the growth of the segment. The material segment includes Polypropylene (PP), Polyethelene (PE), metal, and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET).The capacity segment is bifurcated into 1001-2000 ml, 1000ml and below, 3001 – 4000ml, 4001ml and above, and 2001 - 3000ml.Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8251 Regional AnalysisInfrastructure Development & Construction in the Asia-Pacific Industry is Driving the Growth of the MarketIncreased spending on infrastructure and the booming construction industry in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Developing countries such as India and China have a huge demand for industrial and architectural paints, which is offering impetus to the growth of the market. North America has a substantial demand for construction in residential housing which is likely to foster the growth of the paint packaging market.Key PlayersOffering Innovative Novel Solutions – Key Business Strategy of Market PlayersThe leading companies are focusing on introducing novel products to suit the demands of end-use industries. For instance, Smurfit Kappa, introduced bag-in-box filler solution which can reduce packaging weight and protect paints from various environmental conditions and contamination.The report offers profiles of leading companies operating in the market, which include The Dow Chemical Co., Mondi plc, International Paper, Tetra Pak International S.A., WestRock Company, Amcor Limited, Mauser Group, Bemis Company, Inc., Aaron Packaging, Inc., Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group, Smurfit Kappa, Lancaster Container, Inc., BWAY Corporation (MAUSER Packaging Solutions), RPC Group Plc., National Can Industries Pty. Ltd., and Colep Portugal, S.A.Market DynamicsConstruction and Coating Industry to Create huge Demand for Paint PackagingThe surge in construction and coating industry and increasing preference for enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the buildings has resulted in high demand for paint packaging. Changing weather conditions affect building surfaces leading to increased demand of exterior paints. Exterior paints have witnessed high demand due to its applications as waterproofing agents. Increasing awareness regarding environmental impact has prompted a shift towards eco-friendly products. Paints with significantly low VOC content for reducing environmental degradation is likely to offer new growth opportunities to the market.For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8251 About Us:QYR Consulting established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.



