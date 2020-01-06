Brooklyn Has Highest Number of Medical Malpractice Cases in New York

medical malpractice cases in New York, by county Shana De Caro

A FOI request has revealed the number of medical malpractice cases filed in each New York borough.

The number of medical malpractice cases filed in Brooklyn is notably higher than the other New York boroughs. But this headline figure should be balanced against population share.” — Shana De Caro

PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The large number of physician and hospital errors led the New York based medical malpractice attorneys at De Caro & Kaplen, LLP to file a Freedom of Information request with the New York State Office of Court Administration to ascertain recent medical malpractice case filings within the City of New York. This request revealed that Brooklyn is the borough with the highest incidence of medical malpractice in the City of New York.According to statistics requested by New York medical malpractice attorneys De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, and provided by the New York State Office of Court Administration, there were 5,358 RJI filings relating to medical malpractice in Brooklyn between 2011 and 2018 — an average of 670 cases per year.This compared with 3,801 cases in Manhattan, 3,554 in the Bronx , and 3,236 in Queens over the same period.The FOI also revealed that there were a total of 16,769 medical malpractice cases filed in New York City between 2011 and 2018.But according to Shana De Caro — a senior partner in De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, who was recently elected as Vice Chair of the Brain Injury Association of America — the headline figure may not tell the full story, “The number of medical malpractice cases filed in Brooklyn is notably higher than the other New York boroughs. But this headline figure should be balanced against population share.”Shana continues, “While 32% of NYC medical malpractice cases were filed in Brooklyn, this was only slightly higher than the 31% of New Yorkers who live there. The highest disparity was in the Bronx, which had 21% of the city’s medical malpractice cases over the period, and just 17% of the population.”These statistics are not surprising to the De Caro & Kaplen medical malpractice attorneys who cite a recent study from John Hopkins University finding more than 250,000 people in the United States die every year from medical errors, and other published reports which claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000 deaths per year.The firm has published the statistics provided in the FOI on their website www.brainlaw.com The law firm of De Caro & Kaplen, LLP has represented victims of medical malpractice in New York for over 35 years. Michael V. Kaplen is a member of the Board of Governors of the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys. Shana De Caro and Michael V. Kaplen both served on the New York State Medical Malpractice Review Panels for the First and Second Judicial Departments.



