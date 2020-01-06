Key sessions you cannot afford to miss at SMi’s 12th Annual European Pre-Filled Syringes Conference 2020

Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Devices 2020

SMi Reports: Only 2 weeks left to register for Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectable Drug Devices 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just 2 weeks remain until Europe's leading conference on Pre-Filled Injectable Drug Devices takes place in London! This year’s event is focusing on the areas of biggest growth for the market, hitting on the key hot topics in discussions and paralleling the most recent studies in the field.Check out the latest agenda, speaker line-up and attendee list on the event website at http://www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr13 Key presentations not to miss:- Reviewing the current environment in injectable drug delivery by James Mellman, Device Manager, Novartis- Design Controls for Combination products by Torsten Kneuss, Quality Assurance Manager Combination Products, Bayer- Human Factors Engineering for Medical Device Development by Remy Vomscheid, Director, Devices Development & Technologies, Ipsen- The new ISO change management standard by Amanda Matthews, Senior Director, Pfizer- A regulatory perspective of combination products in the European market by Marion Westwood, Pharmaceutical Assessor, MHRA- Panel discussion on The EU MDR and Brexit – How can we prepare for the regulatory impact on devices by Novartis, Abbott Molecular, Pfizer and BayerREGISTRATION INFORMATIONRegister online at http://www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr13 For delegate enquiries or group bookings contact Hakam Panum on +44 (0) 207 827 6128 or email hpanum@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukPre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices ConferenceMain Conference: 15-16th January 2020Pre-Conference Workshop: 14th January 2020Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly sponsored by:BD Medical - Pharmaceutical Systems, Fruh, Harro Hofliger, IPP, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nelson Labs, Nemera, Owen Mumford, PHC Corporation, Schott, West Pharmaceutical Services, Zeon & ZwickRoell---ENDS---For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



