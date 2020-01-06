Astrologer and Numerologist Hattie Parker to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We live in contentious times,” says Ms. Parker, Astro-Numerologist. “Astrology and numerology are powerful tools to help us deal with stress. They are guides to knowing how to thrive in this time of turmoil.”

Sunday, January 12th, 2020, marks the date of a momentous astrological event. It has not occurred for 500 years. It will initiate a period of change for our next decade. Thus, in this coming year, change will be a major theme for every individual and for humanity worldwide. Most people prefer the routine of life as usual. Therefore, this event can be viewed as daunting. Hattie Parker, Astrologer and Numerologist offers guidance for calming fears and embracing openness to change.

Historically there have been huge controversies related to freedom of religion. Five hundred years ago the Protestant Reformation began. The celestial configuration, similar to the current one, marked the start of events that eventually resulted in the founding of the US, where people have the right to freedom of religion. This upcoming celestial event will also trigger a bumpy ride that we already see unfolding in world affairs.

Ms. Parker reminds us that we can't control practical and/or cosmic events. We can, however control how we respond. She teaches that when we choose to believe in and in turn live trusting we live in a “user-friendly Universe” that the Universe responds in kind. On her YouTube Channel she offers Astro-Numerological guidelines for success in 2020 and the decade. Tips and guidance are offered for each of the 12 astrological signs.

“Everyone wants to be happy,” says Parker. “Astrology and numerology are profound life guidance tools. Clients consult Hattie to gain enhanced self-confidence, and answers to pressing questions.

