Halal Food and Beverage Industry Production, Supply, Sales and Demand Market 2020 Analysis And Forecasts To 2025

The global Halal Food and Beverage market is valued at 1533280 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 2285190 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Halal Food and Beverage volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Halal Food and Beverage market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Central & South America, Southeast Asia, Europe, India, China and Middle East & Africa etc.

Global Halal Food and Beverage Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Halal Food and Beverage market include:

Nestle

Cargill

Smithfield Foods USA

Midamar

Namet

Banvit

Carrefour

Isla Delice

Casino

Unilever

Al Islami Foods

BRF

Allanasons

Ramly Food Processing

Halal-ash

China Haoyue Group

Arman Group

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Halal Food and Beverage market is segmented into

Halal Food

Halal Drinks

Halal Supplements

In 2018, halal food accounted for a major share of 89% the global halal food & beverage market.

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

The hypermarkets and supermarket hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 52% of the market share.

Global Halal Food and Beverage Market: Regional Analysis

The Halal Food and Beverage market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Halal Food and Beverage market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Table of Contents

1 Halal Food and Beverage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Halal Food and Beverage

1.2 Halal Food and Beverage Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Halal Food

1.2.3 Halal Drinks

1.2.4 Halal Supplements

1.3 Halal Food and Beverage Segment by Application

1.3.1 Halal Food and Beverage Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Online Channel

1.4 Global Halal Food and Beverage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

....

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Halal Food and Beverage Business

6.1 Nestle

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Nestle Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Nestle Products Offered

6.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

6.2 Cargill

6.2.1 Cargill Halal Food and Beverage Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Cargill Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Cargill Products Offered

6.2.5 Cargill Recent Development

6.3 Smithfield Foods USA

6.3.1 Smithfield Foods USA Halal Food and Beverage Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Smithfield Foods USA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Smithfield Foods USA Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Smithfield Foods USA Products Offered

6.3.5 Smithfield Foods USA Recent Development

6.4 Midamar

6.5 Namet

6.6 Banvit

6.7 Carrefour

6.8 Isla Delice

6.9 Casino

6.10 Unilever

6.11 Al Islami Foods

6.12 BRF

6.13 Allanasons

6.14 Ramly Food Processing

6.15 Halal-ash

6.16 China Haoyue Group

6.17 Arman Group

Continued...

