Head of State requests international support to fight corruption

Benguela, ANGOLA, January 6 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, appealed last Sunday for an international cooperation towards the fight against corruption and impunity in Angola.,

The appeal of the Head of State comes from a press release that was distributed at the end of the meeting with his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, in the centre-west province of Benguela.

João Lourenço emphasized respect for and compliance with the principle of separation of powers, and assured that the Angolan Executive does not interfere in the Justice action.

The press release states that both heads of State considered that there was great magnanimity on the part of the Angolan state while establishing a six-month period of grace in the ambit of the Law nº 9/18 of 26 June, about the Repatriation of Financial Resources, an opportunity that was not taken by many in such a situation.

According to the document with ten points, the statesmen considered that one year after the end of this grace period, the Angolan state has all legitimacy to use the legal, judicial, and diplomatic and other means that are necessary to defend the country's interests.

These are legal mechanisms aimed at guaranteeing the effective repatriation of capital illicitly placed outside the country and providing for the recovery of assets within the national territory, under Law nº 15/18 of 26 December, dubbed “Extended Loss of Assets and Coercive Repatriation of Capitals”.

The document underlines that the best way for those targeted will be the maximum collaboration with the concerned authorities of the state and the Angolan justice.

The two statesmen also reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the process of peaceful and harmonious political transition in their respective countries, in the interests of both peoples.

They also touched on the issue of the Common Interest Zone for crude-oil exploration, having agreed on the need for a meeting soon of technical teams from both countries that share a border of 2,500 kilometres of length.

ANGOP has learnt that the technical meeting, yet to be scheduled, will define the chronogram of actions to be taken for the implementation of the joint project.

