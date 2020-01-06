Bulk Carrier Cargo Ships Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Bulk Carrier Cargo Ships Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Bulk Carrier Cargo Ships Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bulk Carrier Cargo Ships Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Bulk Carrier Cargo Ships market. This report focused on Bulk Carrier Cargo Ships market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Bulk Carrier Cargo Ships Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Anhui Peida Ship Engineering, Barkmeijer Stroobos BV, Bodewes Shipyards B.V., Brodosplit Shipyard, Cemre Shipyard, CSBC Corporation, DAE SUN SHIPBUILDING, DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING, Damen, General Dynamics NASSCO, HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND CONSTRUCTION, HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD, Imabari Shipbuilding, JSC KHERSON SHIPYARD, Meyer Turku, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding, Namura Shipbuilding, SembCorp Marine, STX SHIPBUILDING

Bulk carrier cargo ships are popularly used as merchant ships to facilitate global trade for large industrial goods. In 2019, nearly 21% of global trade is conducted through such merchant fleets. Additionally, there are over 53,000 general merchant ships in operation. Out of these, nearly 11,000 are bulk carriers. Their tremendous growth is not surprising as modern bulk carriers can carry loads upwards of 400,000 metric tons.

Conventionally, the industry relied on the metal and other heavy-weight industries to drive growth. While this prospect remains promising in the market, consumer goods are also lining up at ports due to scalability, rising e-commerce, and efficiency. The rising demand for sea-transport in the Asia Pacific remains a major highlight as geographical considerations drive robust opportunities and competitive challenges in the region.

The bulk carrier cargo ships market report is an in-depth study of various growth drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report is segmented on the basis of type of bulk carriers into geared bulk carriers, combined carriers, self-dischargers, and lakers. The lakers segment is worth looking out for as these carriers are of key importance to the auto and coal industry. Their dynamic shifts in the auto industry with the rise of electric vehicles, and rising demand for coal despite regulations, thanks to rising demand for energy is likely to drive robust growth for these. Moreover, the report will also be segmented on the basis of commercial and individual application.

The bulk carrier cargo ships market report covers all key regions of the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the North America region is expected to drive the growth of the market with rising demand for automobile components. However, potential regulations like limits of shipping speeds, and tightening regulations surrounding coal will likely drive the growth of the bulk carrier cargo ships market.

International Maritime Organization or IMO has announced a new emission standard in the shipping industry. The new standard will place a sulphur cap on the fuel of marine vehicles. According to industry sources, the increasing importance of sustainability and the rising use of technology will be encouraged in the shipping industry. The legislation will come into play in January 2020.

In January 2018, UPS predicted a 26% bump in demand amounting to nearly 1.9 million more orders. The growth of digital portals, rising demand from consumers, and cost-effective B2B transactions were expected to drive this growth. The company received a pleasant surprise as new orders beat its expectations in 2019 with 0.1 million more orders.

