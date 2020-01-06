Creative SXFI CARRIER – The New Soundbar Dimension Preview at CES 2020

Jointly Developed by Dolby and Creative for a World-first Soundbar Concept

/EIN News/ -- Milpitas, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology will be previewing at CES 2020 the Creative SXFI CARRIER, a home theater soundbar jointly developed with Dolby Laboratories. Combining the cutting-edge competencies of both companies in audio engineering, design, and surround sound technologies, The SXFI CARRIER has redefined the performance limits of what a compact soundbar can achieve.

First-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos® Speaker System (DASS) Soundbar

The audio quality of compact soundbars is typically compromised by its smaller footprint which limits their ability to create an expansive soundstage. SXFI CARRIER, despite measuring just 880 mm in length, delivers breathtaking, moving audio from a soundbar based on a custom Dolby design for a first-of-its-kind DASS soundbar.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Creative to bring this first-of-its-kind sound bar experience to consumers around the world,” said Mahesh Balakrishnan, Vice President, Dolby Laboratories. “Consumers will be able to enjoy a breathtaking Dolby Atmos experience through an innovative acoustic design developed by Dolby, which is unheard of from such a small compact form factor.”

The SXFI CARRIER carries on from the engineering marvel of Creative’s award-winning soundbar, the X-Fi Sonic Carrier, dubbed by industry experts as ‘the soundbar of the gods.’ The development of the SXFI CARRIER involved meticulously arranging the acoustic concepts to achieve a pristine, unadulterated, and powerful acoustic performance that sings the prowess of a home theater system in an incredibly compact form factor. The finishing touch is a powerful 10-inch wireless subwoofer, which serves to maximize the full potential of a compelling soundbar solution.

First Soundbar with Super X-Fi®

The SXFI Carrier breaks yet another dimension by being the world’s first soundbar with Super X-Fi Headphone Holography – that swept 15 best-of awards at CES 2019. Super X-Fi recreates the soundstage of a surround speaker system in headphones, and personalizes it with Artificial Intelligence for a natural listening experience. Users will be able to experience this through SXFI CARRIER’s headphone output, and enjoy cinematic audio as if they were listening in speaker mode; a feature that is especially useful when watching late-night movies.

Beyond this, the SXFI CARRIER will also feature a versatile connectivity profile, including Bluetooth, USB-C and USB-A ports, a HDMI eARC port for uncompressed and lossless HD audio, and two HDMI 2.1 inputs, which will allow rich sound and high-resolution picture quality to pass through from an 8K video source.

“The SXFI CARRIER is the result of a defining collaboration between Dolby and ourselves, which has broken through so many boundaries and realized so many possibilities of what a compact soundbar can achieve, which of course was only possible with the full dedication and commitment from both teams. With this, SXFI CARRIER is able to achieve the same audio signature as the Sonic Carrier, at half the size and at a fraction of the price. Moreover, with Super X-Fi Headphone Holography, users can enjoy the definitive Dolby Atmos experience through headphones as well,” said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative.

Pricing and Availability

The SXFI Carrier is slated to be launched in Q2 2020 and will be priced attractively under USD1,000.

It is being showcased at the Creative suite at CES 2020, located at the Venetian, Veronese Meeting Room 2504 from 7-10 January, 2020.

Admittance is by invitation only; please RSVP through:

Edwin Ong ( edwin_ong@ctl.creative.com / +65 9795 7590)

/ +65 9795 7590) Susie Hayne susie_hayne@creativelabs.com

For more information on Creative, visit Creative.com/sxficarrier .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 15 awards at CES 2019.

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Dolby Atmos® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Dolby Laboratories Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Creative Labs, Inc. Susie Hayne susie_hayne@creativelabs.com

