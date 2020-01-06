Diana Burney of Earth Release to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are each of us a spiritual being having a human experience. That is the core of who we are.

Diana Burney is an author, registered nurse, energy healer and the founder of Earth Release, where she provides remote Spiritual Clearings, identifying and releasing negative, unwanted energies through the assistance of the Archangels and Ascended Masters.

“I help people remove the negative energies that have been keeping them stuck in their lives,” says Diana. “I help people become self-empowered spiritually because there's a lot going on in the invisible world.

Diana is the conduit for a team of highly advanced energetic beings, 12 Archangels and several Ascended Masters. When Diana increases her vibratory rate, she connects with the Archangels, and they are the ones who actually release the negative energies.

These energy clearings, not unlike Feng Shui, can remove negative energies in any space or from any person or animal. And Diana does not need to be physically present during the Spiritual Clearing process. All clearings are performed remotely.

“People call me because they're stuck, mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, or financially,” says Diana. “We are constantly being bombarded with many types of discordant energies on a daily basis, so each personal clearing is similar to peeling one layer off an onion.”

Diana is the author of Spiritual Clearings: Sacred Practices to Release Negative Energy and Harmonize Your Life and Spiritual Balancing: A Guidebook for Living in the Light. Her most recent book Archangel Clearing was published in October.

“The newest book, Archangel Clearings, teaches you how to do clearings for other people,” says Diana. “I got so many calls and requests from mothers who wanted to clear their children because the children are coming in very sensitive now and they're picking up other people's emotions.”

Diana is a registered nurse, certified hypnotherapist, certified Reiki Master Teacher, as well as a Magnified Healing Practitioner.

“I was a psychiatric nurse most of my life,” says Diana. “I’ve always helped people take care of themselves. This was just a different way of doing that.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Diana Burney in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on January 8th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.earthrelease.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.