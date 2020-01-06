Intuitive Psychic Medium and Spiritual Advisor Christine Barath to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent viral video, late night host Stephen Colbert asked actor Keanu Reeves, “What do you think happens when we die?” Reeves takes a second to consider and replies: “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.” Both host and audience were left speechless.

Our loved ones are always with us. Those of us left behind grieve their loss, but their spirits don't want us to be sad. They want us to know they're still around and we are going to see them again.

When we embrace the mystery of life and all its possibilities, a psychic reading can offer hope, joy and healing

Christine Barath is an intuitive psychic medium and spiritual advisor. Christine is able to consciously commune with Spirit and deliver messages to her clients.

“I am just an instrument for spirit to work through to give their loved ones a message that they’re not alone,” says Christine. “They still see what we’re doing. They are still very much alive, they're just in spirit form.”

Christine offers channeling, house clearings, energy cleansings, cord cutting and soul retrieval. She is also a shaman, Reiki master, and a hypnotherapist specializing in past life regression.

“Everything I do is about healing,” says Christine. “Earth is the hardest planet to live on––there is so much risk of trauma––but we are also here for our karmic evolution. Karma is about becoming better people. It's our soul evolution. We set a script and we try to fulfill it to become better. And so I do the healing work so people can move forward in a positive direction, healthier, happier, lighter.”

Christine recalls she saw her first spirit when she was four years old.

“My psychic abilities have always been there,” says Christine. “You have to have a different vibration to speak to spirit and I was vibrating on a different level, but it was hard to connect to people. What was wrong with me? Why did I know things? Why did I hear things? My dad gave me my first tarot deck when I was 16. He didn't even know why. He just said, ‘I think you would like these,’ and I still use that deck today.”

With this gift, Christine fully embraced her abilities. From there, her interest continued to blossom into a lifelong love affair with sharing messages from Spirit.

“I want to give my clients hope because we all need hope,” says Christine. “I'm most proud that I can help people ease their pain and their suffering so they can walk through their day with their head held higher, accomplish their goals and pass that on.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Christine Barath in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on January 8th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.christinebarath.com



