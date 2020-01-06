Heather Clayton Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An organization’s success depends on its leaders. Great leadership is only possible when a leader continuously seeks to develop their skills. Great leaders inspire others by generating a positive culture in the workplace. However, with so much pressure and high expectations, today’s leaders struggle with the complexity of their role. Strong leaders need coaches to mentor, guide, and challenge them effectively to shift their mindset to new ways of thinking.

“Through coaching, I create space for leaders and teams to strategically leverage their strengths in the workplace,” says Heather. “My objective is putting the spotlight on not only what we do but how we ‘BE’ as leaders. It’s critical to focus on building awareness through relationship building, emotional intelligence, and paying attention to every aspect of who they are.”

The impact of leadership can literally make or break an organization. Through her coaching, Heather encourages her clients to think strategically about their people and how to strengthen their work within the organization.

With her solid background in education and her influential work in the corporate world for over twenty years, Heather has developed a keen sense of working with teams and groups. She believes team coaching is vital to maximize performance for what our stakeholders are calling us to do.

“The most effective teams have leaders who are fully engaged and who create opportunities for accountability and skill development as they learn to coach one other,” says Heather. “This is very effective to get people, both individually and collectively, moving in positive directions.”

Working with leaders from different sectors such as education, IT, financing, and Human Resources has given Heather an edge in understanding a variety of industries. A few years ago, she began coaching for a police service and is inspired at the level of integrity and the interest in growth of those leaders she’s had the opportunity to coach. One particular client, a woman in a senior leadership role sought Heather out hoping to find her authentic voice and bring her unique skills the table.

“Through our coaching work she now envisions greater leadership roles for her future and I am privileged to walk with her in her that journey: I come away inspired by her every time.”

Heather encourages to leaders to rewrite their stories to truly understand both who they really are and who they aspire to become.

“If leaders don’t have vison and truly engage their people then the bottom line is that the company loses profitability,” says Heather. “That’s why it’s absolutely worth investing in hiring a coach to help their leaders build self -awareness. Just imagine how much it costs an organization to lose good people because of poor leadership.”

Aspiring to live her life every day to the fullest is Heather’s intention both personally and professionally. A cancer survivor, a proud parent, and an engaged leader, Heather is passionate about offering her expertise to help form exemplary leaders, teams and organizations.

“Although the work we do every day is vital to our organization, that isn’t all that we should aspire to be,” says Heather. “How well we treat our colleagues, how we listen, question and encourage and one another is just as critical. Leaders and teams leveraging their amazing potential is the focus of what I do.

CUTV News Radio will feature Heather Clayton in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday January 8th at 2 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.heatherclaytonconsulting.com





