Cecile Nocerino of Intercultural Executive Coaching to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WESTFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to run great organizations we need exceptional leaders. A leader is the essence of the company and the way they behave determines the outcome of whether a company succeeds or not. In order for a leader to manage employees effectively evidence shows hiring a skilled Executive Coach yields positive results helping leaders builds self-awareness, improve performance, and help them achieve desired goals.

Cecile is a top notch certified Executive Coach focusing on individuals willing to change something in their way of working, for example transitioning from Technical to Senior leadership positions.

“By helping my clients understand how they can sustainably manage their team makes all the difference in their performance,” says Cecile. “I wholeheartedly believe that in order for working professionals to create an optimistic influence in the workplace technical, leadership, and soft skills are absolutely critical.”

Originally from France, where she worked as a Scientist, Consultant, and Coach to healthcare professionals in public and private companies. Cecile moved to the U.S determined to move her expertise to the next level.

“Leadership is all about the mindset,” says Cecile. “Your mindset is extremely significant because it determines how you act, defines how you perceive situations, react to them, and effectively problem solve. Your mindset influences how you lead your organization and determines how your people will engage and respond. It also has a big effect on your company’s bottom line and ultimately their profitability.”

Cecile works closely with hospitals, healthcare, CPG and entertainment companies mentoring or coaching her clients and providing them with maximum awareness and skills necessary to effectively lead people and strategies, and to represent technical function.

“As a leader if you have non-productive uninspired workers then change your way of thinking and be more open to communication,” says Cecile. “Leaders should emphasize having a meta view and building relationships not solely focused on making money.”

Awareness is also extremely vital and leaders can unlock their potential when open to other ideas and have a clear vision of what their goals are.

Cecile reminds her clients that leadership is not about “you” it’s literally about focusing on what the company needs and engaging with employees empathetically and with an open mind.

“If leaders don’t meet the needs of the people they work with, they will never manage a successful organization,” says Cecile. “My goal is to help shift their way of thinking and not be afraid. I absolutely help my clients become a better version of themselves so they will have the most positive income on their company overall.”

