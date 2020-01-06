AirSpeQ Announces 2020 Edison Award Nomination and CES2020 Presence at the Sands Hall at the Venetian RAVV Booth 51263

AirSpeQ MEMS based Fine & Ultrafine Particulate Matter Air Pollution Sensor a 2020 Edison Awards Nominee in the Innovation Award category. Come meet us at CES.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- - AirSpeQ is improving the world for animals, plants and people by developing miniaturizable aerosol mass sensors for fine and ultrafine airborne particulate matter detection. A breakthrough possible through the use of innovative microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) film bulk acoustic resonators (FBAR), AirSpeQ sensors are miniaturizable, reliable, use less power and are affordable monitor’s air pollution Air pollution is a fundamental problem for animals, humans and plants. According to the World Health Organization 7 million people die from related symptoms each year. Worldwide, poor air quality is responsible for almost as many deaths as cancer and an order of magnitude more deaths than HIV and malaria combined. In East Asia and the Pacific alone, the World Health Organization estimates that 1.3 billion people - almost a quarter of the world population is breathing unsafe air each day. Particulate pollution is linked to heart disease, some cancers and early death. Children, the elderly and the sick are especially vulnerable.AirSpeQ MEMS based Fine and Ultrafine Particulate Matter Air Pollution Mass Sensor has been nominated as a 2020 Edison Awards Nominee in the Innovation Award category. Hailed as "the Innovation Award industry's highest honor" and inspired by Thomas Edison, the 2020 Edison Awards is the leading international awards organization. Originally established in 1987, the Edison Awards™ have recognized and honored some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world and is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.Thomas Alva Edison’s (1847-1931) new product development methods garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents and made him a household name across the world. Edison pioneered five industries which transformed our world, including the incandescent electric light and the system of electrical power, the phonograph and recorded sound, the telephone transmitter, the storage battery, as well as movies and the motion-picture camera."We are proud to be nominated for the 2020 Edison Awards. Thomas Edison pioneered new designs and in so doing changed and improved the world. We hope to emulate his pioneering leadership and also improve and change the world with our AirSpeQ MEMS & FBAR based particulate matter mass sensors," said David Woolsey, Co-Founder.AirSpeQ MEMS based Fine and Ultrafine Particulate Matter Air Pollution Sensor was recognized for its breakthrough particulate matter technology based on MEMS & FBAR. AirSpeQ MEMS based Fine and Ultrafine Particulate Matter Air Pollution Mass Sensors:• Identify sources of particulate hazards and measure progress remediating those hazards.• Reduce illnesses and save lives by monitoring and reducing exposure.• Allow organization to afford tens of thousands, even millions in a single project making them ideal for grid deployments.• Fit on your wrist, fit in your drone, fit in your handheld device or wherever else you need it.• Reduce maintenance costs, reducing lifetime ownership cost and improving Return on Investment!AirSpeQ has previously received accolades including being a Finalist at the NASA Earth Space Air Competition, receiving the Cutting Edge Award at the Shanghai Yangpu Global Startup Competition, as well as the 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North American Companies Award.The National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) wants AirSpeQ’s sensors to help monitor the air quality on the International Space Station. The National Science Foundation (NSF) wants its sensors in smart cities to monitor outdoor air quality. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) see the need for monitors for indoor air quality in formats such as wearables.To partner, invest or order AirSpeQ sensors visit us at CES2020 in Las Vegas at the Sands Hall at the Venetian RAVV booth 51263 Jan 7 - Jan 10th.About AirSpeQAirSpeQ was founded in 2015. AirSpeQ is committed to improving the planet for animals, humans and plants by commercializing sensors for fine and ultrafine airborne particulate matter detection. Based on patent-pending Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and film bulk acoustic resonator (FBAR) technology, it leverages over twelve years of research and development at the University of California at Berkeley and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. It has received funding from NASA, NIH and NSF. For more information visit http://www.airspeq.com



