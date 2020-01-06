It Is Time to End the Violence in Kansas City

Documentary filmmaker Jon Brick briefs those gathered at the Church of Scientology Kansas City on the film Uncommon Allies and the need for concerted community action to end the violence.

Church of Scientology of Kansas City hosts an open house and special viewing of "Uncommon Allies".

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology of Kansas City announces a special screening of the documentary "Uncommon Allies" by award-winning local filmmaker Jon Brick. The film will be featured at the Solutions to Violence open house Saturday, January 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the Church.

"Uncommon Allies" is a call to action, and with 148 homicides in Kansas City in 2019, this is a story that needs to be told.

The film tells the story of Rosilyn Temple, who lost her son to gun violence in 2011. Ms. Temple founded Kansas City Mothers In Charge, a group of mothers, grandmothers, aunts and caring community members committed to working to prevent others from having to experience the tragedy of homicide.

The Church held a screening of the gripping documentary on December 27th, coinciding with the film’s premiere on Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase. Jon Brick was the special guest speaker, and he spoke about the film and answered questions from the audience.

Uncommon Allies not only covers the ordeal suffered by Ms. Temple, it also raises awareness of what Kansas City police officers have to face on a daily basis.

At the screening on December 27th, many attending brought up that they want to help end the violence.

“I think community members, every single one of us, owe it to ourselves to do something about this,” said a Christian pastor attending the screening. “Kansas City is at the top of the most dangerous cities in the nation list. There has been a denial or ignoring of the problem. I hope this documentary helps with that.”

“We are organizing a response to the violent crime, one that will enlighten and encourage our neighbors in Kansas City to join in a movement to take back our communities,” said Church of Scientology Public Affairs Director Bennette Seaman. “What we are saying with the Solutions to Violence open house on January 11th is that the violence in our city has to change at the individual level. All of us have to want change and push for change together.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about the issue of violent crime or to take action is invited to attend this open house. R.S.V.P. to reserve a seat at the Solutions to Violence open house on Saturday, January 11th, at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of Scientology at 1805 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO, by contacting Angie or Emma at (861) 753-6590.

Those wishing to schedule a screening of Uncommon Allies for their own groups or churches should visit uncommonallies.com.

For more information, visit the Scientology Newsroom.



