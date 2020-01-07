NEW SARASOTA FLORIDA NONPROFIT FOUNDATION OFFERS HEALING THROUGH NATURE

The LWN Foundation is a nonprofit that breaks new ground promoting Healing through Nature, a Connection to Source, Community and higher quality lifestyle.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Sarasota Florida based not-for-profit corporation; The LWN Live with Nature Foundation Inc., is a start-up, not-for-profit corporation effective January 1, 2020. It is wholly owned and founded by long-time Sarasota resident, Stephen R. Smith . They begin the new decade with a philosophy of healing through nature and a pay it forward attitude. Their focus is on Health and Wellness of mind, body and soul with special focus on Suicide Awareness and Prevention. They are in the process of applying to the IRS for 501 (c)3 tax-exempt status.Their purpose is to serve others and communities throughout the world. It’s about a connection to Nature and Source using technology and various social media and web-based platforms. They share people’s experiences and their strengths, in the hope of shining a bright light in dark places which will enact a catalyst for positive Transformational change. They share these stories, vision and wisdom in a transparent fashion. By doing this in a loving, understanding and compassionate manner the primary goal is to inspire people to overcome obstacles and break through barriers that were holding them back from enjoying life to the fullest and going forward living life with purpose, gratitude and in the present moment.The vision of The LWN Foundation is to empower the Universal Collective of Humanity to make a connection to original Source and Nature while enjoying the Oneness of quality content from contributors from around the World. These are comprised of nature advocates and certified professionals reporting from all over the globe sharing their personal stories, nature photographs, videos, clinical wisdom and resource information for outreach programs. They do weekly Get to Know interviews with Top Influencers, and morning live-streaming podcasts for the Sunrise Daybreakers Tribe which include Affirmation Monday; Empowerment Tuesday; Health and Wellness Wednesday; Thankful Thursday and Love Friday. They also provide advertising opportunities to business owners for feature articles, blog sharing, backlinks and have a digital magazine subscription. The reporters are Local Guides providing trustworthy reviews and photographs for Google Maps. The LWN Live with Nature community is comprised of like-minded individuals of all Nationalities, Race, Color, and Creed who choose to shine the Light of genuine love of life, connection and support for each other without prejudice. The corporation honors a Pay It Forward mentality without expectation of personal gain and donate the net proceeds of the company to worthy nonprofit foundations.Stephen tells us that hope rises from the phoenix of the ashes of broken dreams. It is from his darkest, most painful moments that empowered him to have his highest moments and the best quality of life possible. He has fallen before, and now rises from the ashes of his past to a higher level of conscious awareness of strength from those experiences. He’s built to serve others and share that story to inspire people who inspire others to overcome obstacles and break through barriers.As a child he was told by many people that he was a follower and not a leader, a dreamer and not realistic. Today, he is a leader living the purpose of serving others. The one word he lives by is Empowerment. It required a lot of work, consistency, determination and visualization of his dream for the LWN foundation to manifest. In fact, it’s been almost 2 years that he has been working on his intention of having 20/20 vision for his future and starting this Nature related resource platform.Life Begins When You Start Living is the title of his upcoming book and private Facebook group. Daily, he continues to achieve his dreams through a routine of getting up early, listening to positive videos, repeating affirmations and then broadcasting through a live-streaming podcast. The LWN Live with Nature Foundation Incorporated is a comprehensive resource platform of information to improve your wellbeing, a connection to Nature, Source and community. It offers healing through nature, jobs, and the profits of the corporation are used through Philanthropy to help disadvantaged individuals who desire to improve their quality of life. You can reach him through email on his website and make a donation at www.lwnlivewithnature.org



