Savings Accounts, Certificates Of Deposit, Or Bonds, Which Is Better?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans are putting more of their income away in savings, according to a recent article on ABC News , savers that are looking for safety and income have several options. The most popular ways to save are savings accounts, certificate of deposits and bonds.The most common of the three, savings accounts, are a simple bank account that usually earns a higher rate than a checking account. The biggest benefit of savings account is that deposits and withdrawals can be made anytime, making it ideal for a small emergency fund. However, savings accounts are limited to only 6 withdrawals per month, and while interest rates are higher than checking accounts, the average rate for a savings account in the US is still only around 0.1% APYBonds are interest paying securities, and can be bought and sold through a broker. Traditionally they are considered safer than stocks, and pay a fixed interest rate every month. Because they are effectively a “loan” to the company who is the bond issuer, they are subject to default. Most investors stay away from buying individual bonds, and prefer to invest in bond mutual funds or ETFs which provide the benefit of diversification. Still, most bond funds tend to decrease in value when economic conditions deteriorate.“It’s a bit of a fallacy and bonds are safer than stocks”, explains Dr. Edgar Radjabli, CEO of Loan Doctor Financial. “We have seen as recently as December 2018 that when investors become concerned about the economy, bonds fall in price due to a “risk discount” and usually don’t recover as fast as equities. For most investors, the small reward in bonds is just not worth the risk. In the 100 history of the stock market, equities have outperformed bonds more than 99% of the time. Even if you held equities in 2008, simply holding them would have let you recover all your losses by the end of 2009 and have a better return than if you had bonds.”Certificate of Deposits are another option for investors that look for the steady income of bonds but don’t want to be exposed to the risk. In a certificate of deposit, the principal is guaranteed and there is no risk of loss. CDs are typically insured, either by government or private insurance. Compared to savings accounts, CDs pay a higher interest rate, ranging from 2% to as high as 6%, but funds are “locked up” and only accessible at the maturity date, which can be from 1 month to as long as 24 months after the CD is opened.Some innovative financial companies, like Loan Doctor Financial, are combining the benefits of savings and CD accounts , made possible by technology. For example, the Loan Doctor HCF High Yield CD which has a rate of 6% APY, allows customers to make deposits at any time, just like a savings account. It also has completely online account management, where clients can make deposits and withdrawals, without having to call or go into a branch. While many high yielding CDs require a long “lock up” period, with some as long as 12 months, the HCF High Yield CD has a 1-month renewable term, ensuring that clients can have access to their funds quickly when they need it.“We recommend that our clients keep a portion of their savings in a savings account, to ensure they can meet their financial needs in the coming one to two months. For their savings that they don’t plan to use in that period, a high yield CD is the best option” says Dr. Edgar Radjabli.Despite the high yield and safety of the Loan Doctor High Yield CD, he argues that investors should not completely exit the stock market and put all of their money into the CD. “While our 6% APY rate is very attractive, it’s a fact that there have been many years, including 2019, that the stock market has done much better than that, so having zero stocks in your investment portfolio will lead to many missed opportunities. We always recommend our clients work with an independent, fee only, financial adviser to help them determine the right mix of stocks and high yield CDs for their personal financial situation” he concluded.



