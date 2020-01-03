When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 02, 2020 FDA Publish Date: January 03, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Nuts & Nut Products Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat Company Name: Cargill Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Dark chocolate covered cashews

Company Announcement

Cargill is voluntarily recalling 39 one-pound bags of product incorrectly packaged as Wilbur Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews. Sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz, Penn., the bags are being recalled out of an abundance of caution because of a wheat allergen presence.

Wilbur Dark Chocolate Malted Milk Balls were incorrectly labeled and packaged as Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews. The Malted Milk Balls contain wheat, which is not listed on the incorrect ingredient label. The Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews labels do, however, bear a “may contain wheat” statement.

Wheat allergic individuals and/or those with celiac disease (gluten intolerance) should not consume the incorrectly packaged Dark Chocolate Malted Milk Balls.

Recalled product information

This recall affects 39 one-pound bags of product incorrectly bearing a label for Wilbur Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews. These products were sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz, Penn., between December 1, 2019 - December 30, 2019. The recalled items can be identified using the following information:

Wilbur Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews, lot #19100301WH & Bar Code 200172-16

No other Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate or Wilbur products are involved in this recall. No illnesses or health related complaints have been reported to date to Cargill in connection with this recall.

Customers who purchased any of these products should not consume them and return any unconsumed portions to the Wilbur Chocolate Store for a full refund. Customers with recalled product should contact Denise Auker, Denise_Auker@cargill.com or by calling 717-627-7946 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern, Monday-Friday.

This action by Cargill and Wilbur Chocolate is being taking out of an abundance of caution and in the greatest interest of consumer safety.

###

About Cargill

Cargill’s 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.