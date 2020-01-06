12th Annual Forum on Pharma & Biotech Patent Litigation, February 25-26 Amsterdam Download conference brochure here: https://www.c5-online.com/pharma-biotech-patent-litigation/request-brochure/

Be part of the only event where the “Who’s Who” of the European Life Sciences Patent Bar gather each year to shape patent litigation policies and procedures.

Important subject matters to discuss presented by renowned specialists. An important conference to attend.” — M. Rocha, ABREU ADVOGADOS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 12th Annual Forum on Pharma & Biotech Patent Litigation is returning to Amsterdam on 25-26 February 2020.

C5's Pharma and Biotech Patent Litigation conference is the largest annual gathering of leading in-house IP counsel, patent prosecutors and litigators, judges, and IP policy experts from around the globe.

Attend this event and come away with the knowledge and skills you need to address post-filing patent litigation challenges, and optimise your patent litigation strategy to continuously deliver efficient patent protection in a competitive marketplace.

See what's new for 2020:

• Judicial Insights from Dr. Massimo Scuffi, Former Supreme Court Judge, Rome, Member of Italian Patent & Trademarks Board of Appeals, President Emeritus of Intellectual Property Judges Association

• Brand new faculty members from: Sandoz International, Zentiva, Die Grünenthal Gruppe, Merck, Novartis, Biotest AG, Valneva, Confo Therapeutics

• Patent Relief Think Tank: In-depth roundtable discussions on different patent relief mechanisms including, the EU Enforcement Directive, Arrow Declaration and Cross Boarder Relief Strategies.

