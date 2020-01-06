American Conference Institute's 7th Annual Forum on False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement is Returning to NYC Jan. 27-28

7th Annual Forum on False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement Download conference brochure here: https://www.americanconference.com/false-claims-qui-tam-enforcement/request-brochure/

Be part of the only conference that the “who’s who” of FCA litigators have designated as the event which sets the standards for this industry’s practice.

This conference provides a tremendous annual opportunity for attorneys from the government, realtor and defense bar to gather, present and discuss trends and issues concerning the False Claims Act.” — S. Harris, Johnson & Johnson

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI invites you to join us and your peers at the highly anticipated 7th Annual Forum on False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement on Jan. 27-28 in New York City Park Lane Hotel.

This year’s ACI’s Advanced Forum on False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement will address the underlying controversies and challenges posed by these questions:

• What can we expect for Fiscal ‘20?

• Where will government enforcement priorities lie?

• Which industries are at greatest risk?

• What can you do to prepare for the next wave of FCA enforcement and protect your client’s interests?

Join us for in-depth discussions and analysis of the latest guidance, initiatives and enforcement statistics. This year’s event features a faculty of government prosecutors and leading in-house counsel from the industries most impacted by the expanding reach of the False Claims Act, including healthcare, pharmaceutical, defense, aerospace, tech & communication and financial services.

Our distinguished in-house faculty include representatives from GE, Johnson & Johnson, Northwell Health, Mount Sinai Health System, Fluor Government Group, Huntington Ingalls Industries, U.S. Bank, BAE Systems, Pfizer Inc., AECOM, Medtronic and many more.

You will also hear directly from leading defense counsel and relators’ counsel, who defend and handle these cases.

In addition, the event will offer unparalleled networking opportunities which will allow you to benchmark and engage with a wide range of practitioners from across the country and various industry sectors.

For a complete list of speakers and full agenda, visit https://www.americanconference.com/false-claims-qui-tam-enforcement/

Registration is now open. Please visit our website https://www.americanconference.com/false-claims-qui-tam-enforcement/ for details, or call 888-224-2480 to speak with our customer care team.



