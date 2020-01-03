Global Teleoperation & Telerobotics Industry Report, 2019-2024 - Industrial Robotics Remains the Key Area of Focus

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and tele-robotics in the era of Industry 4.0.

The report analyzes the impact of teleoperation and tele-robotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. The report also provides market forecasts for IIoT teleoperation and tele-robotics systems, services, and solutions. The report also evaluates the role of Digital Twin technology in teleoperation and tele-robotics.



Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as tele-robotics. Teleoperation and tele-robotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M) communications, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.



Enhancements in wireless broadband are untethering teleoperation. Prior to 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable Teleoperation anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.



Advanced IoT systems will also utilize Digital Twin technology to enable next generation teleoperation. Digital Twinning refers to the mapping of the physical world to the digital world. Coupled with Haptic Internet technologies and Virtual Reality (VR), the teleoperation and tele-robotics market will take a major leap as user interfaces are democratized. No longer will special equipment (often located in special locations and controlled by proprietary systems) be required for control.

In addition, the field of Cloud Robotics enables a teleoperation/tele-robotics as a service model, allowing fractional ownership and/or usage on demand. This will greatly expand the availability and usage of machines for industrial as well as enterprise applications.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Overview



3 Automation and Robotics in Industrial IoT

3.1 Industrial IoT in Context

3.2 Technology Transformation: Broadband Communications

3.3 Industrial Productivity and IIoT Economic Contribution

3.4 Industrial Efficiency and IIoT

3.5 IIoT Adoption Trends Globally

3.6 Smart Factories, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Industry 4.0

3.7 Industrial Revolution and Migration

3.8 IIoT Building Blocks

3.9 Industrial Automation and IIoT

3.10 Human Aspect of IIoT

3.11 Integrated Digital and Human Workforce

3.12 Wearable Technology and IIoT

3.13 Workforce Augmentation

3.14 Hybrid Industry and Robotics

3.15 Drone Logistics



4 Teleoperation and Telerobotics

4.1 Telerobotics

4.1.1 Agile Robots: Move like Humans in Dangerous Environments

4.1.2 Collaborative Industrial Robots

4.2 Telepresence

4.3 Teleoperation

4.4 Tele-manipulation

4.5 Internet Telerobotics

4.6 The Web and Telerobotics

4.7 Real-time Transport Protocol

4.8 Technical Architecture of Tele-robotics Systems

4.8.1 Tele-robots

4.8.2 Web Clients

4.8.3 Communications

4.8.4 Transmission Protocol

4.9 Bilateral Control and Haptic Feedback

4.9.1 The Robonaut Case

4.10 Unilateral vs. Bilateral Model

4.10.1 Performance Matrix



5 Role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Automation

5.1 The Role of Telerobotics in Industrial Automation

5.2 Impact on Logistics and Supply Chain

5.3 Industrial Producer/Consumer (Prosumer) Value Chain

5.4 Employment Transformation and the Future for Factory Workers

5.5 Clear Production

5.6 Manufacturing Supply Chain and Robotics

5.7 Connected Service and Teleoperation

5.8 Benefits and Drawbacks

5.9 Edge Computing for IoT

5.10 Swarm Computing



6 Impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics

6.1 Technologies facilitating Hyper Automation

6.2 Rise of the Hybrid Enterprise to Optimize IIoT

6.3 Intelligent Human Workforce: Augmented by AI and Robots

6.4 Drone Logistics to become Common for B2B as well as B2C

6.5 Industrial Robotics remains the Key Area of Focus

6.6 Rise of the Smart Machine driven Factory of the Future

6.7 Engaging the Consumer throughout the Product Lifecycle

6.8 A Transformation to an Outcome Economy

6.9 Information Technology and Operational Technology Convergence

6.10 New Stakeholders Emerge and New Relationships Develop



7 Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Edge Networks

7.1 Edge Computing

7.2 Multi-access Edge Computing

7.3 Teleoperation and Telerobotics in MEC



8 Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecasts

8.1 Market for Teleoperation and Tele-robotics in IIoT 2019 - 2024

8.1.1 IIoT Teleoperation and Tele-robotics Solutions by Segment 2019 - 2024

8.1.2 IIoT Teleoperation and Tele-robotics Solutions by Region 2019 - 2024

8.1.3 IIoT Teleoperation and Tele-robotics Solutions by Tech and App 2019 - 2024

8.1.4 IIoT Teleoperation and Tele-robotics Solution by Industry Vertical 2019 -2024

8.1.5 Artificial Intelligence in IIoT Teleoperation and Tele-robotics Solutions

8.2 Digital Twinning and Physical Asset Security

8.3 IT Process Efficiency Increase

8.4 AI to Replace Human Form Work

8.5 Enterprise AI Adoption Trends

8.6 Inclusion of AI as IT Requirement



9 Conclusions and Recommendations

9.1 Need for Enhanced Operational Support

9.2 IIoT: Don't Forget the Consumer



10 Appendix: Digital Twin Product and Service Ecosystem

10.1 Digital Twinning Impact on Industry Segments

10.1.1 Industrial IoT

10.1.2 Consumer IoT

10.2 Application Development and Operations

10.2.1 IoT Application Programming Interfaces

10.2.1.2 Virtual Objects and Control of Real Assets

10.2.2 Identity Management, Authentication, and Authorization

10.2.2.1 IoT Identity Management

10.2.2.2 Virtual Identities for Digital Twinning Operations

10.2.2.3 Authentication and Authorization

10.3 Digital Twin Use Cases and Applications

10.3.1 Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Operations

10.3.2 Digital Avatar of Consumer Assets

10.3.3 Performance/Service Monitoring

10.3.4 Inspection and Repair

10.3.5 Predictive Maintenance

10.3.6 Product Design and Development

10.3.6.1 Composite Assembling/Manufacturing

10.3.7 Monitoring Business Outcomes

10.4 Digital Twinning as a Service



