Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 17, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (“Wanda Sports” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSG ) investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Wanda Sports July 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering").



In July 2019, Wanda Sports held its IPO, issuing approximately 23.8 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $8.00 per share.

On September 9, 2019, the Company reported its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting a 30% decrease in revenue over the prior year period “primarily attributable to decreased revenue from the Digital Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS) segment.”

Since the IPO, Wanda Sports’ shares have dropped $5.25, or over 65%, closing at $2.75 on November 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the lack of major sporting events for its Digital, Production, Sports Solutions ("DPSS") and Spectator Sports segments for its second quarter of 2019, ending before the IPO, would negatively impact revenue for the second quarter of 2019; (2) that Wanda Sports had suffered a year-over-year decrease in revenue in its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and would for its fiscal year 2019, primarily related to lower reimbursement revenues accounted for in its DPSS segment and lack of Spectator Sport segment offsets; and (3) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Wanda Sports securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement, you may move the Court no later than January 17, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

