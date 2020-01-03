2019-2023 Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, and Embraer - The World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2019 edition of this report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers.

The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the Business Jet OEMs for the near to the medium-term horizon.

The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the OEMs from a standalone as well as a comparative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of:

Product Portfolio & its Strategic Positioning

Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Markets, Segments & Programs

Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management

Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies

Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis

Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength

Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity

Competitive Market Positioning across Key Global Markets, Segments & Market Share

Overall Strategy Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities

Report Excerpts



1. Portfolio refresh through new product introductions, reinforcement of presence across key markets & regions and services portfolio expansion amongst key focus areas for OEMs in a difficult demand environment

2. Regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement, are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over the near term

3. Complex & challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by the ongoing wave of protectionism with flaring up of trade wars and slowing down of world economy, pose serious challenges to demand recovery over the near term

4. Introduction of a string of new business jet programs are likely to stimulate demand growth over the near term with the battle between Gulfstream's G650 & the Bombardier's Global 7500 set to intensify in the heavy jets segment at the upper end of the spectrum

5. Development of Supersonic business jets and the Urban Aerial Mobility revolution are likely to transform market dynamics and shape market evolution over medium to long term



Relevance & Usefulness

The report will be useful for:

Strategic Planning, Assessment & Decision-Making Processes

Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis of covered Industry OEMs

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for all OEMs

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain

The report will be essential & a key resource for those associated with and having strategic interest in the Global Business Jet Market.

The report will be especially useful for:

Key Decision-Makers

Program Managers

Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies

Industry OEMs

Business Jet Operators

Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

Existing & potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies

Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis

Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated & Negated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 5 Leading Business Jet Manufacturers

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 5 Leading Industry OEMs - Near to Medium Term

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives

Section 8: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 10: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 11: Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Outlook 2019-2028

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets

Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2028

Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments: Through 2028 - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments Growth Rates for Segments Fleet Size Growth for Segments

Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions: Through 2028 Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) across Markets/Regions Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) for Markets /Regions



