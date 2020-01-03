2019 Study of the United States Market for CBD and Cannabis-Infused Products - Looks at Motivations Behind Product Interest and Preferred Products/Forms and Retailers
The 2019 Study of the U.S. Market For CBD and Cannabis-Infused Products explores the burgeoning market for CBD and its more psychoactive cousin THC.
CBD products are an important emerging category with a sizeable proportion of adults, particularly those experiencing pain, reporting they would have interest if a major brand introduced a line of CBD based pain relievers.
This benchmark study provides insights into consumer opinion of newly available CBD and cannabis products in the health, wellness and beauty categories, as well as for recreational indulgence. It also looks at motivations behind product interest and preferred products/forms and retailers.
Topics covered in this report include:
- Consumer knowledge and opinions
- Health benefits associated with CBD and cannabis
- Doctor recommendations and medical marijuana use
- CBD awareness, trial and use
- Market potential for CBD
- Awareness of cannabis-infused products containing THC
- Trial and market potential for such products
- Preferences for purchase outlets and product forms
- Attitudinal profile of today's consumers, focusing on what drives interest in CBD and cannabis
Key Topics Covered
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
I. CONSUMER PERCEPTIONS OF CBD & CANNABIS-INFUSED PRODUCTS
- Awareness of CBD & Cannabis Terms
- Belief in Impact of CBD & Cannabis Products
- Awareness of Legality of Marijuana in State of Residence
- Favor or Oppose Legalization of Marijuana
- Attitudes Toward Health Benefits of CBD & Cannabis
- Attitudes Toward Safety of CBD & Cannabis
II. MEDICAL MARIJUANA & DOCTOR RECOMMENDATIONS
- Therapeutic Benefits Associated With Medical Marijuana
- Perceptions of Medical Marijuana Options
- Spoke to Doctor About Using Medical Marijuana or CBD/Recommendations
- Currently Registered to Purchase Medical Marijuana
III. CBD PRODUCTS
A. KNOWLEDGE & EXPOSURE
- Therapeutic Benefits Associated With CBD
- Sources of Awareness of CBD Products
- Confidence That CBD Products Will Not Make You High
B. TRIAL & USE
- Incidence of Ever Using CBD (among general population)
- Types/Forms of CBD Products Aware of/Ever Used
- Brands of CBD Products Aware of
- Types/Forms of CBD Products Used in Past 12 Months/Recently Used
- Predictors of Regular Use of CBD
- Regular vs. Intermittent/Other Use of CBD Products
- Brands of CBD Products Ever Used/Use Regularly
- Reasons For Using CBD Products/Types of Pain Used For
- Patterns of Using CBD For Pain
- Outlets Where Purchased CBD Products
- Satisfaction With CBD Products Used For Therapeutic Purposes
- Key Driver Analysis For CBD Products
- Likelihood of Continuing Use of CBD-Based Products
C. MARKET POTENTIAL
- Likelihood of Trying CBD Products if Legal in State of Residence
- Reasons That Would Encourage Trial of CBD Products
- Therapeutic Benefits Interested in Obtaining From CBD Products
- Most Likely CBD Types/Forms & Purchase Outlets
- Purchase Resistance: Why NOT Likely to Buy CBD Products
V. MEDICAL MARIJUANA (CANNABIS) WITH THC
A. TRIAL & USE
- Incidence of Using Medical Marijuana With THC (among general population)
- Forms of Medical Marijuana With THC Aware of/Ever Used
- Forms of Medical Marijuana With THC Used in Past 12 Months/
- Where Purchased
- Reasons For Using Medical Marijuana With THC/Types of Pain Used For
- Satisfaction With Medical Marijuana With THC Ever Used
- Key Driver Analysis For Medical Marijuana With THC
- Likelihood of Continuing Use of Medical Marijuana With THC
B. MARKET POTENTIAL
- Likelihood of Trying THC-Based Products/Most Likely Types/Forms
- Therapeutic Benefits Interested in Obtaining From THC-Based Products
- Purchase Resistance: Why NOT Likely to Use Medical Marijuana With THC
C. PROFILE OF CBD & MEDICAL MARIJUANA USERS
- Gender & Age Profiles of Users
- Employment & Income Profiles of Users
- Pain & Stress Profile of Users
- Demographic Profile of CBD Users
- Lifestyle Profile of CBD Users
- Demographic Profile of Medical Marijuana With THC Users
- Lifestyle Profile of Medical Marijuana With THC Users
VI. PERSPECTIVE ON PAIN
- Types of Pain Experienced in Past 12 Months
- Description of Pain Currently Suffer From
- Rating of Severity of Pain
- Other Health Problems/Conditions Experienced in Past 12 Months
- Pain or Health Problems/Conditions For Which Currently Take Rx Medication
- Interest in CBD-Based Pain Reliever
- Perceived Level of Stress in Day-to-Day Life
- Link Between Stress and Severity of Pain
MARKET SEGMENTATION
TECHNICAL APPENDIX
- Composition of the Sample
- Sampling Tolerances
THE QUESTIONNAIRE
EXCEL DATA TABULATIONS
