$3.6 Billion Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market: Analysis and Forecast Report 2019-2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based), Valve Size, Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global triple offset butterfly valve market is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1%.
The rising need for tight shutoff, light in wieght, high pressure handling capacity with lower installation cost in critical processes, growing demand for energy & power generation in Asia Pacific, increasing adoption of valves in oil & gas industry, and growing urbanization are the major driving factors for the market's growth during the forecast period.
Growing industrialization in developing economies, rising use of 3D printing in manufacturing valves, need for valve replacement, and focus of valve manufacturers to offer improved customer service are among the other factors fueling the growth of the triple offset butterfly market. However, lack of standardized certifications and government policies is likely to hinder the growth of the triple offset butterfly market in the future.
Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), Emerson (US), Flowserve (US), IMI plc (UK), Curtiss Wright (US), Trillium Flow Technologies (Weir Group) (US), Cameron - Schlumberger (US), Metso Corporation (Finland), Crane Co. (US), KITZ Corporation are among the major players in the triple offset butterfly valve market.
Stainless Steel to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
Steel offers efficient mechanical properties and good resistance to stress corrosion and sulfides. Carbon steel offers high- and low-temperature strength. Carbon steel valves can be used in many locations where extreme pressure and extreme temperature make other materials unusable. Carbon steel is used in the manufacturing of various types of triple offset butterfly valves. Also, the rising demand for high-quality triple offset butterfly valves in food & beverages and chemicals industries to mitigate the threat of contamination will drive the market for stainless steel triple offset butterfly valves during the forecast period.
>3 to 10 sized triple offset butterfly valves to hold largest markt share during the forecast period
Triple offset butterfly valves sized >3-10 are the most widely manufactured valves; these valves held the largest market share in 2018 and are expected to be the largest share holder during the forecast period also. These valves are selected on the basis of flow pressure, noise, media, and vibration. These valves are mostly used in industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, energy & power, and water & wastewater treatment because of their efficient working mechanisms. Typically, these valves require less maintenance time and are easy to replace.
APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid population growth and urbanization in developing economies, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India have prompted speedy development of several industries, such as energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, construction, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas, which, in turn, will upsurge the demand for triple offset butterfly valves.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
7 Triple Offset Butterfly Valves, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Carbon Steel
7.3 Stainless Steel
7.4 Alloy Based
7.5 Others
8 Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market, By Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Up to 10
8.3 >10 to 25
8.4 >25 to 50
8.5 > 50
9 Triple Offset Butterfly Valves, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oil & Gas
9.3 Energy & Power
9.4 Water and Wastewater Treatment
9.5 Food & Beverages
9.6 Metals and Mining
9.7 Chemicals
9.8 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
9.9 Building & Construction
9.10 Paper and Pulp
9.11 Others
10 Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market, By Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 UK
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 France
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.5 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 South Korea
10.3.4 India
10.3.5 Rest of APAC
10.4 RoW
10.4.1 South America
10.4.2 Middle East
10.4.3 Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Share Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.3.1 New Product Launch/Development
11.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Strategic Alliances/Collaborations
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Emerson
12.2 Flowserve Corporation
12.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
12.4 Schlumberger
12.5 IMI PLC
12.6 Metso
12.7 Trillium Flow Technologies
12.8 Crane
12.9 KITZ Corporation
12.10 Velan
12.11 Samson Controls
12.12 Neway Valve
12.13 L&T Valves
12.14 Zwick Armaturen
12.15 AVK Holdings
12.16 Bray International
12.17 ABO valve
12.18 Wuzhou Valve Co.
12.19 SWI Valve Co.
12.20 HOBBS Valve
