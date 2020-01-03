Water Soluble Packaging Industry by Raw Material, End-use, Solubility Type, Packaging Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material (Polymer, Surfactant, and Fiber), End Use (Industrial, and Residential), Solubility Type (Cold Water Soluble and Hot Water Soluble), Packaging Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global water soluble packaging market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5%.

Factors such as the increasing awareness about the side-effects of single-use plastics and sustainability factors associated with water soluble packaging are projected to drive the growth of the water soluble packaging market during the forecast period.

The key players in this market include Lithey Inc. (India), Mondi Group (Austria), Sekisui Chemicals (Japan), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), Aicello Corporation (Japan), Aquapak Polymer Ltd (UK), Lactips (France), Cortec Corporation (US), Acedag Ltd. (UK), MSD Corporation (China), Prodotti Solutions (US), and JRF Technology LLC (US).

By raw material, the polymer segment is accounted for the largest share in 2018.



The polymer segment accounted for a major share in the global water soluble market, on the basis of raw material, in 2018. Polymers such as polyvinyl alcohol are majorly used as the water soluble material for manufacturing of packaging. Due to varied application of such polymers, along with higher availability of sources such as petrochemicals and plants (starch), the segment has accounted to have a significant share in the water soluble packaging market.



By end use, the industrial segment in the water soluble packaging market is estimated to account for the largest share.



Based on end use, the water soluble packaging market is segmented into industrial, residential, and others. The industrial sector is estimated to account for the largest share for water soluble packaging, because most of the industrial manufacturing companies are focusing toward reduction of waste generation from their manufacturing units and showing interest in making their processes more sustainable by replacing the usage of plastics. Also, in industries such as agriculture and detergents where chemical handling is the critical process, use of water soluble packaging makes it harmless for the workers to deal with chemicals. Thus, the demand for water soluble packaging is higher in industrial sectors.



North America accounted for the largest share in the water soluble packaging market, due to the higher acceptability and growing awareness toward sustainability issues.



The water soluble packaging market in the North American region is largely driven by growing consumer awareness toward environmental sustainability. Packaging waste is one of the significant issues faced in developing and developed countries. Moreover, the involvement of government with proposed legislation in California for a 75% reduction in plastic waste by 2030 also encourages the manufacturers to shift their interest toward water soluble packaging. Strong investment in R&D and technological advancements (such as barrier protection and better tensile strength) are expected to have a positive impact on the domestic production of water soluble packaging in North America.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroindicators

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.4 Regulatory Framework



6 Water-Soluble Packaging Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polymers

6.2.1 Polysaccharides

6.2.2 Protein

6.2.3 Polypropylene

6.2.4 Hemicellulose

6.2.5 Polyvinyl Alcohol

6.2.6 Others (Polyvinlypyrollidone, Etc.)

6.4 Surfactants

6.5 Fiber (Eg. Seaweed, Collagen)



7 Water-Soluble Packaging, By Solubility Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cold Water Soluble

7.3 Hot Water Soluble



8 Water-Soluble Packaging, By Packaging Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bags

8.3 Pouches

8.4 Pods & Capsules



9 Water-Soluble Packaging, By End-Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Food & Beverage

9.2.1 Protein Powder

9.2.1 Protein Shakes and Drink Mixes

9.2.2 Instant Coffee

9.2.3 Dairy Products

9.2.4 Others (Packaged Pasta and Rice)

9.2.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.2.3 Agriculture

9.2.4 Chemical

9.2.5 Water Treatment

9.3 Residential/Domestic



10 Water-Soluble Packaging, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Spain

10.3.2 Italy

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 UK

10.3.5 Germany

10.3.6 Belgium

10.3.7 Rest of Europe (Russia, Portugal, Finland, Poland)

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.4 Japan

10.4.5 Indonesia

10.4.6 Rest of Apac (Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia)

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 RoW

10.6.1 Middle East

10.6.2 Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Terminology/ Nomenclature

11.2.1.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.1.2 Innovators

11.2.1.3 Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3.1 Business Startegy Excellence

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/Smes)

11.3.1 Terminology/ Nomenclature

11.3.1.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.1.2 Starting Blocks

11.3.1.3 Responsive Companies

11.3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

11.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3.3 Business Startegy Excellence

11.4 Market Share Analysis/ Market Ranking of Key Players

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures

11.5.2 Expansions & Investments

11.5.3 Acquisitions

11.5.4 New Product Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.2 Mondi Group

12.3 Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America.

12.4 Watson Inc.

12.5 Monosol

12.6 Arrow Greentech Ltd.

12.7 Amtrex Nature Care Private Limited

12.8 JRF Technology

12.9 Wikicell

12.10 Skipping Rocks Lab

12.11 Aicello Coporation

12.12 Devro

12.13 Water Io

12.14 Evoware

12.15 Loliware



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

