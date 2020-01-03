There were 279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,120 in the last 365 days.

Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. PT, being held in San Francisco.

The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the investors page of the Coherus BioSciences website at http://investors.coherus.com.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes high-quality therapeutics for major regulated markets. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus is advancing a late-stage clinical product CHS-1420 (adalimumab biosimilar) and Bioeq’s Lucentis® (ranibizumab biosimilar) towards commercialization, and early-stage clinical products, CHS-2020, an Eylea® (aflibercept biosimilar), and CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

David S. Arrington
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
darrington@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0196

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.