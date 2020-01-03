Ten Best-Mannered People of 2019 Named

The National League of Junior Cotillions® is the nations leading etiquette, social dance, and character education organization.

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, NC, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candace Cameron Bure, selected for emphasizing the value of kindness and grace to her family, but also to the public as an American actress, heads “Ten Best-Mannered People” list published by the National League of Junior Cotillions® (NLJC).

“These selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” says President, Charles Winters. “We feel these ten individuals have distinguished themselves through excellent character and conduct and applaud them for their contributions to society.”

The top “Ten Best-Mannered” are:

(1) Candace Cameron Bure, (2) Freddie Freeman, (3) Colin Powell, (4) Jennie Finch, (5) Ellen DeGeneres, (6) Alex Gordon, (7) Misty Copeland, (8) Chris Evans, (9) Patrick Mahomes, (10) Ree Drummond.

Each year, Cotillion students and directors nationwide nominate individuals for the “Ten Best-Mannered People” award. NLJC strives to recognize the individuals that students look to as leaders in social etiquette and all-encompassing manners.

The National League of Junior Cotillions is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and has licensed chapters throughout the United States. It hosts the popular cotillion website and etiquette blog (www.nljc.com).

