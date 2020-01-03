AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) today announced that management will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern Time), in San Francisco, California.



To access the live webcast of the presentation and following breakout session please visit the Investors section of the AMAG website at www.amagpharma.com . A replay of the presentation will be archived on the AMAG website until February 17, 2020.

About AMAG

AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas, including women’s health. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact:

Loraine Spreen

617-866-0303



